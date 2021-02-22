Donegal's Marc Walsh signs one-year deal with Derry City

Contact
Back in the League of Ireland - Marc Walsh PICTURE: STEPHEN DOHERTY
Donegal teenager Marc Walsh is back in the League of Ireland after signing a one-year deal with Derry City.
The Gaoth Dobhair man moves to the Brandywell from Swansea City, the club he joined from Finn Harps back in 2017.
Walsh (19), a talented winger, has been capped by the Republic of Ireland at U-17 level and had been linked with a move to Bournemouth where he spent some time on trial.
Unfortunately he picked up an injury while on trial with the South coast club.
His move to Derry marks an exciting new chapter for the player.
He returned from Wales at the end of last summer as the impact of the pandemic took a hold on many clubs across the water.
⚪️ !— Derry City FC (@derrycityfc) February 22, 2021
✍️ Derry City are delighted to announce the signing of attacking winger Marc Walsh.https://t.co/1oZSH4Cp4o#WeAreDerryCity | #RAWA28 pic.twitter.com/L161uLJw6r
His new manager, Declan Devine, is delighted with his latest signing.
“I know Marc through the Republic of Ireland underage set-up and know what a talent he is," the Derry boss said.
“He attracted the attention of Bournemouth while at Swansea but unfortunately he picked up an injury while on trial.”
“The lad has energy and pace to burn. He can be a huge threat for us out wide and is the type of player who can excite the fans.
“Marc brings a real dynamic to the squad and as with the other signings we have announced today, is a perfect fit for this club.”
“I am delighted with the business we have completed and we are now fully focused on the league start next month.”
Derry have also confirmed that goalkeeper Jack Lemoignan has signed his first professional contract with the club.
Midfielder William Fitzgerald has also joined from Waterford FC.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Karla Gibson (right) of Animals in Need Charity Shop Letterkenny celebrates receiving a €500 donation from Aldi Donegal town Store Charity Champion Oonagh Molloy (left) as part of Aldi’s programme
Would-be pilgrims were asked to sign up for the Lenten initiative so that between them they would complete the 3,500 virtual miles from Derry and Raphoe to the Holy Land
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.