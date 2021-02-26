GAA clubcall round-up

The extension of the Level 5 lockdown until at least April 5 was perhaps not surprising, but for the GAA family, it means another few weeks before we can look forward to a return to any sort of on-field action.

The Donegal GAA chairman, Mick McGrath has asked for our players, supporters and club members to be patient until we get the Covid-19 cases down to a level when things can begin to open up again.

In the meantime, all we can do is count down the days to a return - while our clubs continue to keep busy off the field.

Here's a round up of this week's news from some of our county's clubs.

Kilcar

Congratulations: We would like to send our congratulations to former player and executive member John Hegarty who was named as Irish Citizen of the Year in Indianapolis recently, John was goalkeeper on the 1980 senior championship winning team and club chairman in 1981.

Ladies: If you shop in Lidl and spend €30 or more on any visit you can help raise money for our ladies teams, you need to download the Lidl app and register Cill Chartha to start saving, more details on the Lidlwebsite here: https://www.lidl.ie/serious-support

Old underage reports, photos etc wanted: A reminder that Charlie O'Donnell is collating some underage match reports. If anyone has or knows someone that has any underage (Under 21 all the way down) results, reports, teamsheets, photos etc for the years 1980 to 2000 Charlie would be glad to get them. All material will be copied and returned without delay.

Club Lotto: Is iad uimhreacha Lotto ná seachtaine seo nó: 2, 10, 23 agus 24. Buaiteoirí eile: €50 Matthew McClean, Curris €30 Darren Moy, Frosses €20 John Carr, Leitir agus Martina Byrne, Teelin. Béidh €3,700 i bPóta Óir na seachtaine seo chugainn. Entries can be bought online before 6pm each Sunday.



Malin

AGM: We broke new ground on Friday evening, when we held our first ever online AGM on the Zoom platform.

A running theme in all officers’ addresses, were the difficulties we faced since the outbreak of the Covid virus early last year,.

But there were many positives also, from the club lotto moving online, the return of the ladies adult team, to the streaming of club matches online.

Club chairperson, Pat Mc Laughlin thanked the committee for the hard work during the past 12 months and offered commiserations to all who lost loved ones during the year. Club treasurer, John Byrne offered a complete run down on the club finances for the past year.

The following officers were elected for the coming year: Chairperson – Pat Mc Laughlin (F), Vice Chairperson – Seamus McLaughlin (Fildara), Secretary – Brendan Monagle, Assistant Secretary – Elaine McColgan, Treasurer – John Byrne, Assistant Treasurer – Margaret Raymond, Registrar – Roisin Walsh, Assistant Registrar – Paul Gallagher, PRO – Martin Doherty (E), Assistant PRO – Linda McColgan and Callum Doherty. Minor Board Chairperson – Terence Mc Laughlin (H), Minor Board Secretary – Kerry Mc Laughlin, Coaching Officers – Danny Lafferty and Shaun Mc Laughlin (F), Childrens Officer – Denis McGonagle, Ladies Rep – Maria McLaughlin (F), Senior Rep – Robert Farren, Players Rep – Gary Farren, Health and Well Being Officer – Denise McCarron, Field Committee – Seamus Quinn, Vincent McColgan and Sean McLaughlin (O), Indoor, Sports Hall Rep – Susan Byrne.

Kevin Mc Geoghegan, Neil Mc Gilloway, Terence Colhoun and Thomas Browne were all elected to non post holding roles within the committee.

Mandy Mc Laughlin stepped down from her role as Cultural Officer, the role has been left vacant at present, the committee would like to thank Mandy for all her work over the past number of years.

Robert Farren will continue as Senior team manager, with Thomas Browne doing likewise in his role as reserve team manager, the committee wished both men well for the upcoming season.

Lotto: There was no winner of last week’s lotto jackpot of €1,450. Sequence drawn was 1-4-8-5-3-6-7-2.

The winner of the €50 consolation prize was Denise McDaid, Glentoskert. €20 sellers prize went to Roisa Stewart.

Next week’s jackpot stands at €1,500.

Club Membership: Club membership for 2021 is now open and can be paid online using this link https://www.foireann.ie/user-home. Adult membership is only €20.

If anyone is having issues with renewing, contact a committee member or pm the Facebook page. Thank you for the support.

New Addition: Congratulations to minor board chairman Terence McLaughlin (H) and his wife Fiona on the birth of the baby daughter, Roan over the weekend.

Urris

Lidl campaign: Support the Urris ladies when shopping in Lidl from now until Sunday, April 11.

Lidl have launched a new initiative which offers clubs the opportunity to raise up to €20,000 and team jerseys by using the Lidl Plus app. It works like this; you download the app onto your mobile phone, follow the prompts, and then select club - Urris GAA. Then whenever you spend over €30 in store and scan your Lidl Plus card you earn a stamp. Spend over €60 you earn two stamps, and so on. Collect six stamps and submit your completed stamp card by April 11. Users can submit multiple completed stamp cards.

Every Step Counts Challenge: Last week of the Every Step Counts Challenge for the club and we are well on our way to stepping the 4,000km by March 3. All details to register are on our Facebook page if anyone wants to join us for the last leg, just download the Irish Life My Life app and get walking safely within 5km from home. Thanks to all the walkers who joined us for this challenge.

Club Iorras 50/50 draw: Our Club Iorras 50/50 monthly draw is fully subscribed for another year. The club wishes to thank all our 200 members for your support this year and the previous three years and wish all good luck for the year ahead.

First draw of the new year cycle is on March 11.

Naomh Columba

ONLINE BINGO: The next Zoom bingo takes place on Thursday.

Books available to buy from Clg Naomh Columba Bingo Facebook page until 4pm Thursday. Snowball €4720 on last game along with €1000 in prizes.

Jack the Joker will also take place during the bingo before the last game. Tickets available to buy online when purchasing bingo books. Jackpot €500.

CLUB MEMBERSHIP: This year’s club membership is now due. Due to Covid restrictions membership must be done online. More information to follow.



Realt na Mara

Bunotto Results: There was no winner of this week’s Bunotto Jackpot. The winning numbers were 2 4 9 16 19.

The Lucky Dip €50 winners were Gareth Foley, Kinlough, Padraig McNelis, Bundoran. Next week's jackpot will be a fantastic €6750.

Ladies: Lidl have launched a new initiative which offers clubs the opportunity to raise up to €20,000 by using the Lidl Plus app. It works like this. You download the app on to your mobile phone, follow the prompts, and then select Bun Dobhràin Then whenever you spend over €30 in store and scan your Lidl Plus card you earn a stamp. Spend over €60 you earn two stamps, and so on. Collect six stamps and submit your completed stamp card by Sunday, April 11. Users can submit multiple completed stamp cards.

Well done to all our LGFA girls and their families who are out clocking up the miles walking and running in the 6 week get active initiative.Keep up to date on our LGFA FB page.

Notes: Anyone wishing to get matters included in the club notes could they please email them to the club PRO by Sunday night.

St Michaels

Online Bingo: The St. Michael’s Online Bingo goes live this Sunday, 28 February at 8pm so it’s eyes down and game on. Please keep an eye on our Facebook Page as we will be posting all information on downloading books online and also buying them at our designated shops, which are the Primo Supermarket in Creeslough and Boyce’s Centra and Moore’s Shop in Dunfanaghy.

For more information contact Ann Marie Kelly on 0879454107 or Moses Alcorn on 0868832129.

Good luck everyone on Sunday.

Lotto Competition Winner: Marie Kearney, Derryconner, Gortahork was the lucky winner of the Online Competition. She will now take delivery of 500 litres of Home Heating Oil.

A big thank you to all who joined and also to all our weekly lotto customers who are valued members to the running of our club.

Meanwhile there was no Jackpot winner in the Mini Lotto on Sunday night last. The numbers drawn were: 2 ,6, 8, 18, 20. The Match 5 winners were Charlotte Gallagher, Purt, Dunfanaghy who bought her ticket online and Sheila Coyle, Casey who won €50 each.

Killybegs

Bingo: Killybegs GAA Online Bingo will be back on a Monday night very soon, with further details to follow soon.

Senior Board AGM 2020: Thanks to everyone who logged onto the virtual Senior Board AGM. Thank you to each of our officers, managers and club executive members who have taken up positions again for 2021.

Lidl initiative: A reminder of the Lidl Plus, ‘Level The Playing Field’for Ladies Gaelic Football players across the country.

Each time Lidl Plus registered users spend over €30 in store and scan their app they will receive a stamp on their digital stamp card. Multiple stamps can be earned in each shop if a multiple of €30 is spent and once six stamps have been collected, users can submit their completed stamp card via the app and their stamps are then added to their chosen club’s total.

Each club that achieves a minimum of 50 completed digital stamp cards is guaranteed a reward, starting from a set of Lidl sponsored jerseys up to €5,000 in cash funding for clubs that collect 500 or more completed stamp cards.

Kilotto: Kilotto numbers were 10, 17, 22, 28. No winner.

Next week Jackpot is €1,330. There was 1 match 3 winning €30 - Mary Byrne, St Cummins Hill.

Following on from the club's AGM a €25 consolation prize will now be paid out every Monday night if the jackpot is not won. This will be drawn out from the tickets, online sales and direct debits. A guaranteed prize winner every week!

As always thank you for your continued support.

Naomh Conaill

Club 200: Our next Club 200 draw will be held on the second Tuesday in March - March 9. This is our seventh month out of 12 so anybody paying in two instalments should arrange to pay their second installment to their sellers.

ladies: The Lidl promotion has started where you can help raise money for our Ladies teams. On the homepage of your Lidl Plus app, you will see an image and link asking you to select your club. Follow the prompts and choose Naomh Conaill.

That's you all set up. Then all you have to do is scan your Lidl Plus Card at the till. Spend a minimum of €30 to gain one stamp. Gather 6 or more stamps within the campaign period.

Aodh Ruadh

Garda vetting reminder: Our Children's Officer, Paul Tuohy, reminds all club members involved with the club's teams in any capacity that they must complete their Garda Vetting by the end of February in order to be permitted to undertake their role in 2021.

Ballyshannon Bingo: Last Friday saw night two of the virtual version of Ballyshannon Bingo and I think it's fair to say we're starting to get the hang of this. We have the technical gremlins on the run now and a great crowd enjoyed a bumper night of bingo craic.

Congratulations to our house winners on the night Frances Daly, Aisling Newell, Rosie Branley, Patrice Warnock, Sally Heraty, Jo Jo McNulty, Teresa McGloin and Aisling Newell.

Our €450 snowball survived and will rise to €500 next week. With numbers playing increasing we are also delighted to announce an enhanced prize pot of €2,000 for this Friday's session. Hopefully numbers playing will continue to rise and we'll be able to keep nudging the fund up further as the weeks go on.

Ladies: Lidl have launched a club rebate initiative which offers clubs the opportunity to raise up to €20,000 by using the Lidl Plus app. It works like this. You download the app on to your mobile phone, follow the prompts, and then select the club you want to support - in our case Aodh Ruadh Atha Seannaigh.

Then whenever you spend over €30 in store and scan your Lidl Plus card you earn a stamp. Spend over €60 you earn two stamps, and so on. Collect six stamps and submit your completed stamp card by Sunday, April 11. Users can submit multiple completed stamp cards.

Coast to Coast: The Coast to Coast challenge officially wrapped up on Sunday. There were people of all ages and fitness abilities, from different places across the globe taking part and it was a great boost to see so many pictures and accounts of people’s virtual journeys.

A serious effort by everyone and a huge thanks for taking part. You never know, we might see you all again next year!

We know people are still waiting on gear, and we expect the last of it will be out by the end of this week.

lotto: There was no winner of last week's lotto jackpot of €6,200. The winning numbers drawn were 7, 8, 10, 12, 13 and 16. The two lucky dip winners of €25 each were Vera Cassidy and Ita Doherty. Thanks to Eamonn McGrath and Calum O'Halloran for doing the draw, and thanks and to all who played the lotto last week.

The next draw is for a jackpot of €6,300 on Sunday at 9pm.

The lotto team for McCosker’s Centra on Saturday is: Senior hurlers.



Cloughaneely

100 Club – Renewal: The 2021 100 Club membership is now due at €240 (which can be paid in instalments and includes your club membership). We give out €1,000 in prize money each month - one €500 winner and 5 €100 winners.

The 100 Club draws take place at the beginning of each month. Please contact Ciaran on 087-2279155 to discuss payment options if you wish to be included in this monthly draw. You can also register online.

Thanks to everyone for supporting us throughout 2020; which was a difficult year for fundraising- we really appreciate it.

Club Lotto: The numbers drawn were 4,6,11,12,15,17. No jackpot winner; we had 7 match 4’s; congratulations Thomas McClafferty, an online entry, who was the winner drawn for the €100.

Our jackpot will be remaining at €6,000 for the next while due to reduced sales as a result of Covid. Tickets are available in various outlets throughout the parish. You can also purchase online.

St Nauls

SLOTTO: Congratulations to John McDermott, Glencoagh, Mountcharles on winning the Slotto Jackpot.

Tickets are available at Sheerin’s Londis, Cassidy’s Inver and online on Clubforce.

Membership: Club membership is now open which includes a year’s subscription to the Slotto. Check it out on Clubforce.

Naomh Ultan

AGM: The club would like to thank all members who attended the AGM. In these unprecedented times it was a credit to members for carrying out this meeting in unfamiliar settings via a virtual meeting.

An election of officers took place, and all positions were filled.

Many thanks to all outgoing officers for their services.

A special mention to the outgoing chairperson Roger Meehan for his continued work for the benefit of Naomh Ultan CLG. He was instrumental in the creation of the club gym facility and the ongoing development of the training facilities, great steps were taken for the betterment of the club.

We'd like to congratulate our incoming officers and wish them the best of luck for 2021.

New Pro: The club would like to welcome Daniel McGlynn as the new club Pro.

Royal Flush Lotto: Enter our weekly Royal Flush Lotto now on our website and club app. First draw will take place Sunday, February 28; cut off for entry is set for 6pm.

Our Royal Flush Lotto ceased in March of last year and after a long hiatus we can now host the draws through the ClubZap platform. We will be continuing the draw from where we left off and honouring paid up players as of the last draw.

There will be physical tickets available in local businesses and there will be drop-off points in the locality, you can reach out to any committee member for information on that.

The Playing Field Initiative: If you can, please support Naomh Ultan in the 'Level The Playing Field' initiative by Lidl Ireland. A great opportunity to support Ladies Football in our club!

Gaeil Fhánada

Lotto: Results 21/02/2021, Numbers: 4, 10, 14, 22, 23. No jackpot winner. €100 Winner: Siobhan Coyle. Next week’s Jackpot: €3,850.

Virtual 5k: Join us this weekend, Saturday 27 and Sunday, 28 February for our Virtual 5K.

Head out for a 5K walk/run at a time of your choice (or whatever distance you’re comfortable with). Send us a selfie. Pictures should be sent via Facebook messenger or via WhatsApp to 0872993207 and we’ll compile all photos received and share on our social media.

Please adhere to the latest Public Health Guidelines.

LGFA FUNdamentals Coaching Course: Donegal LGFA have secured dates for their 2nd LGFA Blended FUNdamentals Coaching course. The dates for Course 2 Online sessions are March 6 and 13 from 7-9pm.

If you are interested in this course or require further information, please contact Nicola or alternatively contact our Facebook page!

Every Step Counts: With just over a week to go, we’re really gathering momentum in our quest to get into the top 100 clubs in Ulster.

It’s been a phenomenal effort since the beginning of February from all 68 of our Gaeil Fhánada team! Our thanks to everyone who has contributed so far, and we urge you all to put in a big effort for the final week.

If you haven’t already registered, it’s never too late, it could be the first step in getting more active this spring! All details on our Facebook page or contact any committee member.



Termon

Lotto: Results 19/02/21. Numbers drawn 8, 9, 14, 16. Jackpot €10,000 No Winner.

Match 3, 2 Winners €40 each - Enda McCormick, Kilmacrennan, Brendan McFadden, Termon.

Open Draw winners €10 each, Katherine Doohan, Gartan, Churchill, Debra Crossan, McElwaines Butchers.

Bingo: The club’s weekly online bingo is still gaining huge numbers each Friday night, with €2,500 in total to give away. Check out the Termon bingo Facebook page for details on how to play and you could also win a free book in the weekly like and share competition.

Successful evening: The club held a hugely successful evening in the company of the disability activist, sports journalist and inspirational speaker, Joanne O’Riordan, on Sunday evening last.

Families logged into the Zoom call organised for the members and wider community, with members attending from other clubs also. It was a fantastic evening of chat and a question and answer session that could have went on, but time caught up with us.

A huge thank you to everyone for joining in and to the members for pulling it all together. A donation will be made to a charity on Joanne’s behalf.

Archive: The club are putting together an archive of material from years gone by as well as recent times, and would really appreciate your help. They are looking for any photos, newspaper clippings, programmes or memorabilia relating to Termon Gaa since its founding in 1963. Please contact Ben on (087) 330 3587.