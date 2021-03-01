Martin McHugh appointed to GAA's Central Competitions Control Committee

Contact
New role - Martin McHugh PICTURE: Oliver McVeigh / SPORTSFILE
Former Donegal All-Ireland winner Martin McHugh has been appointed onto the GAA's new Central Competitions Control Committee.
The Kilcar clubman is part of the new committee appointed by incoming GAA president Larry McCarthy.
The committee has responsibility for scheduling and arranging games under the control of Central Council.
McHugh’s appointment was confirmed after the GAA’s Annual Congress which took place virtually on Saturday.
The other new members of the committee are Derek Kent, Taghmon Camross; John Halbert, Watergrasshill Hurling Club; Mary Judge, Caherlistrane GAA Club and Séamus Kenny, Simonstown Gaels.
Meanwhile former Donegal GAA Chairman Sean Dunnion has been named on the Central Hearings Committee while Julie Galbraith from Buncrana GAA club has been appointed to the GAA’s Central Appeals Committee.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.