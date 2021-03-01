Martin McHugh appointed to GAA's Central Competitions Control Committee

Former Donegal All-Ireland winner Martin McHugh has been appointed onto the GAA's new Central Competitions Control Committee.

The Kilcar clubman is part of the new committee appointed by incoming GAA president Larry McCarthy.

The committee has responsibility for scheduling and arranging games under the control of Central Council.

McHugh’s appointment was confirmed after the GAA’s Annual Congress which took place virtually on Saturday.

The other new members of the committee are Derek Kent, Taghmon Camross; John Halbert, Watergrasshill Hurling Club; Mary Judge, Caherlistrane GAA Club and Séamus Kenny, Simonstown Gaels.

Meanwhile former Donegal GAA Chairman Sean Dunnion has been named on the Central Hearings Committee while Julie Galbraith from Buncrana GAA club has been appointed to the GAA’s Central Appeals Committee.