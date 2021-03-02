Gary Duffy takes over as new Donegal U-20 manager

Former Donegal minor boss Gary Duffy has been appointed as the new manager of the county's U-20 footballers.

The appointment was confirmed by the Donegal County Board following a meeting on Monday night.

Duffy replaces Shaun Paul Barrett who last season, guided Donegal to an Ulster Final where they lost out to Tyrone.

That provincial decider in Clones was played just before the first lockdown restrictions were imposed on the sport last March.

Confirming Duffy's appointment, Donegal GAA said the interview process was conducted by Donegal’s Coaching Games Development Manager, Aaron Kyles; Head of Academy Development, Karl Lacey; and Athletic Performance Consultant Micheál Cahill.

The Buncrana man's new management team includes former county players Eamon McGee and Leo McLoone.