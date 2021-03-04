Donegal GAA Clubcall round-up

The wait until a return to action in Gaelic Games continues, but off the field, there is still loads to keep club members busy.

Last weekend, the annual GAA Congress served up plenty of debate, and for Donegal GAA officials, there were appointments to national committees as well as awards for local volunteers.

In the meantime, we look forward to an easing of restrictions, possibly in early April, when we can get make a return to action.

MAIN PIC: A group pictured at Fr Tierney Park, Ballyshannon in the early 1980s. Included in centre is the late Jimmy O'Donnell, who died last week and who was a great supporter of all community events in the Ballyshannon area. Also included are the late PJ Roper, Brid McPhelim, Seamus O'Donnell and John McClean. Can anyone name the young people in the picture?

Here's a round-up of this week's news:

KILCAR

AGM: Reports are now available from the club secretary. You can email the secretary to request the documents.

Bingo is Back: Kilcar Bingo returns online every Sunday night from 8pm (commencing Sunday, March 14), €1,200 in prizes with the Jackpot standing at €6,200 on 45 numbers. Book of 9 games €10 and double book €15. More details to follow during the week.

Club Membership 2021: Club memberships can be bought online. All memberships to be paid before 31 March, if you are unable to use the online system contact Fiona McGinley at 087-9038590 or one of the club executive.

Lotto: Is iad uimhreacha Lotto ná seachtaine seo nó: 1, 7, 16 agus 17. Buaiteoirí eile: €50 Eamonn Doherty, Rolagh €30 Emma McSweeney, Cruckarra €20 Eileen Nic Giolla Easbuig, Glenmalin agus John Murrin, Killybegs. Béidh €3,800 i bPóta Óir na seachtaine seo chugainn. Entries can be bought online before 6pm each Sunday.



Malin

Minor Board: We will host our Minor Board AGM via a Zoom meeting this evening (Thursday) at 8.30pm.

If you wish to attend the Zoom meeting please forward your email address or mobile number to Kerry on 0861595015.

Lotto: There was no winner of last week’s lotto jackpot of €1500, Sequence drawn was 3-5-4-8-7-2-1-6. The winner of the €50 consolation prize was The Lafferty Family, Kilnoxter. €20 sellers prize went to Roisa Stewart. Next week’s jackpot stands at €1550.

Club Membership: Club Membership for 2021 is now open and can be paid online. Adult membership is only €20. If anyone is having issues with renewing, contact a committee member or pm the club Facebook page. Thank you for the support.

Irish Life Steps Challenge: As we enter the final few days of the challenge, well done to everyone who are still out on the highways and byways getting in their steps in the My Life GAA Healthy Clubs Step Challenge for the Club.

St Michaels

Mini Lotto: There was no Jackpot winner in the Mini Lotto on Sunday night last. The numbers drawn were: 4,8,10,15,17,8. The Match 5 winner was Moses Alcorn, Hornhead who won €100. This week’s Jackpot will remain at €10,000. Good luck everyone.

Online Bingo: The Online Bingo went live on Sunday last. It was very successful and thanks to everyone for your great support.

The Online Bingo continues this Sunday evening at 8pm so it’s eyes down and game on. Preprinted Bingo Books are on sale at our designated shops, which are the Primo Supermarket in Creeslough and Boyce’s Centra Dunfanaghy and will be sold on a first come, first served basis. Books are also available online from Clubforce and must be bought before 1pm this Sunday to be eligible for this week’s Online Bingo.

If anyone has any problem in getting an online book printed please let us know early and we will do our best to help you out. For more information contact Ann Marie Kelly on 0879454107 or Moses Alcorn on 0868832129.

The €100 on the 5th game on Sunday last was shared by Natalie McGeever and Bernadette McFadden, Casey. The €200 on the last game was won by Neil Toye.

Realt na Mara

Bunotto Results: There was no winner of this week’s Bunotto Jackpot. The winning numbers were 6 7 9 13 15.

The Lucky Dip €50 winners were Shane Coughlin, Kinlough and Kiri McEniff Belfast. Next week's jackpot will be a fantastic €6800.

Vetting: A reminder that it is now a legal requirement that all club coaches and volunteers be Garda vetted and hold a safeguarding course certificate.

Therefore our club Childrens Officers will be ensuring that everyone is compliant in the coming weeks so that when Gaelic games return everything is in order.Your vetting certification is valid for 3 years therefore any club members who were vetted pre 2018 must now renew their vetting certs.

Condolences: The members of Realt na Mara would like to express their deepest sympathy to the O’Donnell family, Creevy, Ballyshannon on the sad passing of their father Jimmy. Ar dheis de go raibh an anam.

Ladies: Well done to all our LGFA players and their families who have now completed week 2 of their 6 week get active initiative. Keep up to date on our LGFA FB page.



Naomh Columba

ONLINE BINGO: Next Zoom bingo takes place Thursday, March 4. Books available to buy from Clg Naomh Columba Bingo Facebook page until 4pm Thursday. Snowball €4750 on last game along with €1000 in prizes.

JACK THE JOKER: Jack the Joker will also take place during the bingo before the last game. Tickets available to buy online when purchasing bingo books. Jackpot €540.

CLUB MEMBERSHIP: This year’s club membership is now due. Due to Covid restrictions membership must be done online. More Information to follow.

GARDA VETTING: Anyone involved in any teams or helping around the club must be Garda vetted. The link is available on Facebook or on Gaa.ie. Click the link and fill in the GAA E-Vetting Identification Validation Form link. Only takes 5 minutes to fill out and for any more information contact David Gillespie.

Naomh Conaill

Membership: Due to Covid-19 restrictions all memberships will be done either online/Clubforce App. There are 2 ways to complete it. (1)Select membership you want and add to cart; (2) Once added to cart you will be asked to login to your Clubforce account/Sign up; (3) Once this is done you will be able to complete your membership.

Via Clubforce App: (1) Download the “Clubforce App” via Apple Store/Play Store; (2) Search for club “Naomh Conaill”; (3) Either login to your account/create account; (4) Once logged in please follow steps to purchase your membership.

Draw: Our next Club 200 draw will be held on Tuesday, March 9. This is our 7th month out of 12 so anybody paying in two instalments should arrange to pay their second installment to their sellers.

Killybegs

Annie Byrne RIP: CLG Na Cealla Beaga would like to send our condolences to the Byrne family on the death of Annie.

Annie was predeceased by her husband Daniel and son Gerard. Sympathies to her sons Frankie, Jimmy, John, Paul, Daniel, Kevin and Pat, daughters Mary, Kathleen, Anne, Rita and Nuala, and to all her other relatives and friends.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam.

Online Bingo: We are delighted to launch our first online bingo, starting Monday, March 8. Weekly prizes of €1,200!

How to play: Online: Buy your bingo books online. There are two options to buy your book online.

Option 1: Pay & print at home. Online sales close at 12 midday on the day of bingo (each Monday) Option 2: Pay and we Print/Post direct to you. Online sales for this option close at 6pm the Wednesday prior to game night. Additional fee of €1.

Books that are purchased after the cut off times will automatically be entered into next week's games!

OR In store: You can also buy your book in store (cash sales only). These are available in Curran's Londis now.

On game night you follow the link to Zoom & Play. Login from 7.30pm each Monday using the link provided. Games start at 8pm. Good luck!

Club Membership 2021: This year the club will be using Foireann.ie to accept membership and make it easier for you our members to pay.

Foireann is the same portal used last year to complete the Covid-19 Health Questionnaires, you can login with those same details or if you do not already have an account, you can register at the homepage through returntoplay.gaa.ie.

Kilotto: Kilotto numbers are 9,19,29,30. No winner. Next week’s Jackpot is €1,340. Consolation prize winner was Roseanne O'Donnell, Emerald Drive.

Aodh Ruadh

Garda vetting reminder: Our Children's Officer, Paul Tuohy, reminds all club members involved with the club's teams in any capacity that they must complete their Garda Vetting as soon as possible in order to be permitted to undertake their role in 2021.

The vetting system has now gone online and is more streamlined. It can be accessed at gaa.flowforma.com. Two forms of identification are requested during the vetting process. People can either scan and upload direct their documentation directly or they can take a picture on their phone and send this to Paul Tuohy or Lisa McTernan, who will then process this as appropriate. If you have any other issues or would like assistance, please contact an executive member of your relevant sub-committee.

Ballyshannon Bingo: We had another brilliant evening of bingo last Friday. It was great to have people together to enjoy a bit of community craic, even if it was only virtually.

Congratulations to our house winners on the night Sheila Killalea, Karen Gallagher, Amber Sheerin, Carrie O'Brien, Brian McGuinness, Kathleen Haran, John McGreevy, Maria Neilan, Letitia Doherty, Glen Matthews, Eleanor Rooney, Marie Granaghan, and Sonia Kelly.

Our €500 snowball survived and will rise to €550 next week. Our prize pot will now be over the €2,000 mark for this Friday's session.

Once again this week's session will be staged via Zoom. If you haven't already played, you can find full details on the Ballyshannon Bingo Facebook page. Books are available to buy on our Klubfunder.com page right now. Remember, if you don't have access to a printer, Mary in A Novel Idea will be happy to print your book for a small fee.

Lidl initiative: There has been a great response to the Lidl club rebate initiative which offers clubs the opportunity to raise up to €20,000 by using the Lidl Plus app. Huge thanks to everyone who has supported us with their shop so far. If you haven't already signed up, you can still download the app on to your mobile phone, follow the prompts, and then select the club you want to support - in our case Aodh Ruadh Atha Seannaigh. Then whenever you spend over €30 in store and scan your Lidl Plus card you earn a stamp.

Condolences: Aodh Ruadh extends sincere sympathies on the passing of Jimmy O'Donnell last Monday to the whole O'Donnell clan, their extended family and friends.

The club also extends sincere sympathies to the Daly family on the peaceful passing last Saturday of Eddie Daly. Our thoughts are with his wife Evelyn, son Dennis, daughter, Michelle, grandchildren Kieran, Roisin and Pauric, brother Fred, all the extended family and their friends.

Our thoughts are with all the bereaved at this sad time. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam uasal.

lotto: There was no winner of last week's Aodh Ruadh Lotto jackpot of €6,300. The winning numbers drawn were 6, 8, 9, 13, 14 and 16. The two lucky dip winners of €25 each were KJ Graham and Seamie McPhelim.

The next draw is for a jackpot of €6,400 on Sunday at 9pm.

The lotto team for McCosker’s Centra on Saturday is: Senior hurlers.



St Nauls

Slotto: Results from 28/02//2021. The numbers drawn were 6 2 3 4 7 5 1.

There was no winner of this week’s jackpot. The consolation prize of €80 goes to Paul Foy, Claudy, Co Derry.

Remember to purchase your ticket in Londis Mountcharles, Cassidy's of Inver or from our online platform through Clubforce.

MEMBERSHIP: Membership is now available on Clubforce.

Cloughaneely

Comhghairdeas: We at the club were delighted when Croke Park announced that, this year, the President's Award was to be presented to our own club President, Father Seán Ó Gallchóir; a truly deserving recipient.

Fr. Seán has spent his life serving the GAA at club and county level and is extremely loyal to the organisation; not to mention his loyalty to us here at the club!

We here at Cloughaneely GAA club would like to extend our heartfelt congratulations to Fr. Seán, a true Gael, on being awarded the GAA President’s Award for his out-standing dedication and loyalty to the Gaelic games.

100 Club: The 2021 100 Club membership is now due at €240 (which can be paid in instalments and includes your club membership). We give out €1,000 in prize money each month- one €500 winner and 5 €100 winners.

The 100 Club draws take place at the beginning of each month. Please contact Ciaran on 087-2279155 to discuss payment options if you wish to be included in this monthly draw. You can also register online.

Thanks to everyone for supporting us throughout 2020 which was a difficult year for fundraising- we really appreciate it.

Lotto: The numbers drawn were 3,4,11,13,14,19. No jackpot winner. We had 9 match 4’s. Congratulations James Ferry who was the winner drawn for the €100. Our jackpot will be remaining at €6,000 for the next while due to reduced sales as a result of Covid.

Tickets are available in various outlets throughout the parish. You can also purchase online.

Naomh Brid

Registration fee: The club is now collecting registration for 2021. It costs €40 and can be paid to any executive member. Online payment is now set up and you can pay adult membership via Clubforce.

Further information about Juvenile membership will be given out in due course. Checkout our Facebook page for updates.

National draw: The proceeds of the GAA National Draw we are promoting will be held locally and go towards further developments and running of the club. Tickets are €10 each and are in books of five.

There is a magnificent array of prizes in the National Draw including a car and All-Ireland Ticket packages. A local draw confined to those who purchase tickets from the club is also taking place, with cash prizes. Books of tickets are already in circulation in the club area and further distribution to club members is continuing. For further details contact any club member or contact Michael Gallagher on 0872830789 or Lorcan McGrory 0873186392.

Urris

Deepest sympathy: All at Clg Urris were saddened to hear of the death of Hugo Boyce on Friday past. A gentleman, great community man and a supporter of many club functions.

We offer our deepest sympathy to Lucy, the extended Boyce family and all his friends on the Clonmany Festival committee at this sad time.

Ar dheis de Do raibh a anam.

Lidl campaign: Please support the Urris ladies if shopping in Lidl from now until Sunday, April 11.

Every Step Counts challenge: Thanks to all the walkers who joined the club in the Every Step Counts challenge which finished up on Wednesday, we hit our target of 4,000km last week. So into the prize draw we go.

50/50 draw: Our first draw of the Club Iorras 50/50 for the new year cycle takes place on March 11. Can all members in our 50/50 have the money with their promoters this week please.



Termon

Lotto: Results 26/02/21, Numbers drawn 16, 19, 20, 26. Jackpot €10,000. No Winner. Match 3, No Winners. Open Draw Winners €10 each - Erin McCormack, Cill An Oir, Willie Gallagher, Gracies Stores, John Conaghan, Lossett, Churchill, Mandys, Caroline Dorrian, Millbridge, Shay McElwaine, McElwaines Butchers.

Memorabilia: The club are on the lookout for any photos, newspaper clippings, match programmes or any Termon related memorabilia to upload onto the archives. If anyone has anything from years gone by or not so long ago, please contact Ben on 0873303587 to arrange collection or discuss what you have.

Registration: Registration time is upon us again, and the club are running an initiative whereby you could win your registration fee back if paid up on or before March 31.

There are 5 adult memberships + lotto and 5 juvenile memberships up for grabs.

Link for registration is on the teams’ groups and available on all the social media pages.

St Mary's, Convoy

membership: Club membership is now due. Feel free to print off forms from Facebook page to apply and you can contact registrar Sinead for more information on 083 4041844.

Membership for juniors €10 and adults €30.

lADIES: St Mary's are participating in Lidl Plus to help Level The Playing Field for your Ladies Gaelic Football club. You can download the Lidl plus app and collect stamps for your local club. Details on the Facebook page.

Schools: As part of Seachtain na Gaeilge and to celebrate ár dteanga náisiúnta, Naomh Mhuire GAA is launching a competition aimed at primary and secondary school students from Raphoe, Convoy and Drumkeen.

To enter all you have to do is design a poster (A4/A3) to illustrate a seanfhocail. All details on the club’s Facebook page.

The more entries, the better! Let's encourage as many as possible to get involved and get creative.



Gaeil Fhánada

LOTTO: Results 28/02/2021, Numbers: 8, 10, 12, 15, 17. No jackpot winner. €100 Winner: Joachim McAteer.

Next week’s Jackpot: €3900.

lidl: Thanks to all the Lidl shoppers who’ve chosen Gaeil Fhánada on their Lidl Plus App, and who are supporting the club in our effort to reach 50 full stamp cards for a set of Lidl Sponsored Jerseys.

Every Step Counts: Our thanks to everyone who registered for this challenge for their efforts over the past four weeks. It’s been a phenomenal success as we easily reached our target and climbed almost 100 places in the leaderboard into the top 85 in Ulster!

Virtual 5k for Fun: Many thanks to everyone who took part in our virtual 5k over the weekend, and who sent in the pictures. Check them out on our Facebook page.