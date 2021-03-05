Horgan may well add to squad again ahead of Bohs opener

Two weeks out from the start of the new season, Finn Harps boss Ollie Horgan is still on the hunt to strengthen his squad.

The manager said he would like to add at least one new face to his panel and if possible, he would like to bolster his attacking options.

“Ideally, if we could bring someone in that will add to our options, that would be brilliant,” he said.

“But it’s not easy. In fairness, we have managed to put together a decent squad and I think if we are taking someone in at this late stage, it would have to be probably better than what’s there already.

“Whether we get someone in before the start of the season, I’m not sure. But we’ll see.”

One player who has been training with the squad, but has not yet signed, is former striker Sean Boyd. Horgan said the player is returning after a serious operation and may well be added to the panel.

“He was with us before and we know what he can bring. He’s a good player with plenty of experience of playing at this level,” the manager said.

“We’ll see what happens.”

Harps open their new campaign with a home game against Bohemians on Friday, March 19.

On Wednesday night, Harps drew 1-1 with Derry City at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium in a game in which a number of Horgan’s new arrivals featured.

This Saturday afternoon, Harps travel to play First Division Athlone Town and then on Saturday week, March 11, the Donegal side round off their pre-season against Cork City in Dublin.

Horgan is content with how preparations have been going and he said the new faces have done well since coming in.

Among them is Ryan Shanley who has joined on loan from Hibs and made his first Harps’ appearance as a second half substitute in last Sunday’s friendly at Sligo Rovers.

“He’s a good player and we’re delighted to get him on board,” Horgan added.

“Obviously it’ll take him a while to get settled in, but he can score goals and that’s exactly what’s needed.”