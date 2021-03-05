Changes to fixtures schedule in League of Ireland Premier Division

Contact
Ollie Horgan's Finn Harps will kick off their season against Bohs on Saturday, March 20
Finn Harps will open their new League of Ireland Premier Division a day later than originally planned with the game now being played in Ballybofey on Saturday, March 20 at 6pm.
A host of SSE Airtricity Premier Division fixtures have been rescheduled for TV & WATCHLOI broadcast.
The games in the Premier Division have been rescheduled into one of three time slots; 5.45pm on Friday evening, 7.45pm on Friday night or 6pm on Saturday evening.
Each weekend two Premier Division fixtures will take place on Friday with three Premier Division matches set to take place on Saturday evening, with the exception of round eight/nine.
It means that for the early part of the season, Harps will play very few games on their regular Friday night slot.
After Bohs, they travel to play Dundalk on Friday night, March 26; but then there are games against Drogheda United (a) on Saturday, April 3; Waterford (h) on Saturday, April 10; and Sligo Rovers (a), on Saturday, April 17.
The other Harps fixtures for the opening series of games are as follows;
Longford Town (a), Tuesday, April 20
St Patrick’s Athletic (h), Friday, April 23
Shamrock Rovers (h), Friday, April 30
Derry City (a), Monday, May 3
Drogheda United and Waterford will kick off the new SSE Airtricity League Premier Division season on Friday, March 19 at 5.45pm, with reigning champions Shamrock Rovers hosting St Patrick's Athletic at 7.45pm live on RTÉ2.
