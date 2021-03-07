From Hamilton to Harps - Donegal club signs striker Tunde Owolabi

After declaring this week that he might well add to his squad before the new season kicks off, Finn Harps boss Ollie Horgan has landed another new signing.

Striker Tunde Owolabi has agreed a deal with the Donegal club after his departure from Scottish Premier League side Hamilton Academical.

The 25-year-old has featured in pre-season for Harps and will add to Horgan's options in attack.

He brings with him a wealth of experience and certainly knows his way to goal.

He scored 35 goals in 41 appearances for FC United of Manchester in the 2019/20 season.

His time at Hamilton in Scotland ended in February, and he's now looking forward to a new challege in the League of Ireland.

Speaking to Finn Harps TV, Tunde said: “The team has been super welcoming and have supported me coming into a new environment. I really appreciate the players and staff of the club for all they’ve done.

“I like to score goals and hopefully I can get back to the level I was at last year. I work hard, I’m fast, I like to run in behind and stretch the play to create space for my teammates. It’s about trying to help the team win games and seeing what we can do this season.”

Harps boss Ollie Horgan told Finnharps.ie: “Tunde is a great lad. He gives us another option at the top end of the pitch which is good. He comes with a bit of experience at a good level of football so hopefully he settles in well with us.”

Harps kick off their campaign against Bohemians on Saturday, March 20. And the signing of Tunde is another boost ahead of that opening fixture.

Horgan was keen to acknowledge the importance of the fundraising commitment by the clubs fans to date, but also stressed that more was needed.

“The backing we’ve had from the supporters has been magnificent so far," the manager said.

"The likes of the 500 Club definitely helps us to be able to look at options like this. It’s a credit to the people who put their hand in their pocket to support things like that. We need every one of them.

“We need more, of course we do, that’s the nature of the club, the nature of what we’re trying to do to keep on improving. The club has a major draw ongoing to improve training facilities and that needs a huge push now, and we also need new sponsors to come on board and back us.”