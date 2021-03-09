Bonner remains hopeful of a return to play in early April

Donegal manager Declan Bonner said he remains hopeful that his county squad can return to training in early April with a view to starting their competitive season in early May.

Speaking yesterday, Bonner said the ongoing wait for news on a possible return to action is frustrating for everyone.

“What we are gearing towards at the minute is that we'll be back on the pitch after Easter and hopefully we'll be back playing again in early May,” he said.

“Hopefully, fingers crossed, that's what happens.

“It's not easy for anyone at the minute. The players all have their own personal training programme to follow and they are continuing to prepare on their own.

“But all we can do is wait and see what happens.

“I'm sure there will be news soon.

“We’re anticipating that the National League will hopefully be able to start in early May and we'll also find out soon enough what the plans are then for the All-Ireland championship.”

Meanwhile tributes have been paid to former Tyrone team trainer Fergal McCann who passed away on Monday following a lengthy battle with illness.

Fergal (47) was one of the key members of Mickey Harte’s backroom team when Tyrone enjoyed All-Ireland success in 2005 and and 2008.