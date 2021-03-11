Sale of Drumboe facility will mean cash boost for GAA

Donegal GAA is to benefit from a welcome financial boost with the news that planning permission has been granted for a planned development at the county’s old training facilities at Drumboe in Stranorlar.

The grounds were used for training for county teams back in the 1990s and while the land was only rented by Donegal GAA, they did own a small parcel of the site on which dressing rooms and an adjoining garage/shed were built.

Last week, Donegal County Council granted permission for a plan to convert the dressing rooms into a three-bedroom house.

The plan also allows for the construction of a new vehicular entrance to the site.

It means Donegal GAA can now sell off the dressing rooms, bringing an end to a project that has been in the planning process for some time. It could mean a windfall of up to €100,000 for the county board.

The field at Drumboe which back in the 1990s was used by county teams for training



The planning application was lodged in the name of Donegal GAA chairman Mick McGrath. He said the pitch at Drumboe served its purpose when it was needed, but the opening of the new pitches at the Donegal GAA Centre in Convoy meant it was no longer needed by the county board.

“It’s been a long, drawn out process and we are very grateful to the family that own the land there for all their help and assistance over the years.

“The sale of the dressing rooms is with Henry Kee Auctioneers in Ballybofey and we are open to offers.



“Any would-be buyer will be able to convert the building into a three-bedroom house. We’re told that the roof and the exterior walls are all in excellent condition, so that is a major plus before any construction work starts.



“How much Donegal GAA will make from the sale remains to be seen. I suppose it all depends on where house prices are at in that area.

“But we’re delighted that planning permission has now been granted, and whatever we receive from the sale will go towards our ongoing development at the Donegal GAA Centre in Convoy.”