Think you know your sport? Try our Democrat Lockdown quiz!

Our regular contributor Gerald Boyle has submitted another test for readers during Lockdown

1: In the last 70 years which county has been defeated in their last eight All-Ireland football semi-finals?

2: Which is the only county to win All-Stars in every position in both Gaelic football and hurling?

3: Which club did Liverpool sign both Kevin Keegan and Ray Clemence from?

4: Who is Donegal's all-time leading goalscorer in senior championship football in Croke Park?a

5: Who holds the record for the fastest goal scored in the Premier League?

6: Mickey Harte won the first of his six All-Ireland titles as manager when Tyrone beat Laois in the 1998 All-Ireland minor football final. Which Connacht side did Tyrone beat in that year's semi-final?

7: Both Harry Kane for Tottenham Hotspur and Karim Benzema for Real Madrid scored their debut goals against the same club. Which club is it?

8: Of the Donegal team which won the 1992 All-Ireland which one of them made the most senior football competitive appearances for Donegal (all competitions)?

9: Which defender was the joint winner of the 'most tackles won' statistic in the Premier League in 2019/2020 and has to date won the most tackles in 2020/2021?

10: The Brendan Martin Cup is presented to the winners of which football championship?

Answers: 1, Cavan (1954, 1955, 1962, 1964, 1967, 1969 1997, 2020); 2, Offaly; 3, Scunthorpe; 4, Christy Toye with five (2002 v Meath; 2003 v Armagh; 2006 v Cork; 2011 v Kildare; 2015 v Galway); Ryan McHugh and Colm McFadden have four, Michael Murphy has two; 5, Shane Long (he scored after 7.69 seconds for Southampton against Watford in 2019); 6, Leitrim (they won their third Connacht minor football title in 1998, their first since 1956 when they went on to beat Donegal in the All-Ireland semi-final); 7, Shamrock Rovers (they played Spurs in the Europa League in Tallaght in 2011. An 18-year-old Harry Kane came on as a sub and scored in a 4-0 win for Spurs. Benzema scored in a pre-season friendly for Real Madrid against Shamrock Rovers in Tallaght in 2009. Both him and Cristiano Ronaldo made their Real Madrid debuts in that game; 8 Matt Gallagher (147 appearances. Martin McHugh is second on 138 and Donal Reid is third on 135); 9, Aaron Wan Bissaka, Man Utd right back; 10, Ladies All-Ireland Senior Football championship.