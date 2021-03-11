Think you know your sport? Try our Democrat Lockdown quiz!

Contact
Our regular contributor Gerald Boyle has submitted another test for readers during Lockdown
1: In the last 70 years which county has been defeated in their last eight All-Ireland football semi-finals?
2: Which is the only county to win All-Stars in every position in both Gaelic football and hurling?
3: Which club did Liverpool sign both Kevin Keegan and Ray Clemence from?
4: Who is Donegal's all-time leading goalscorer in senior championship football in Croke Park?a
5: Who holds the record for the fastest goal scored in the Premier League?
6: Mickey Harte won the first of his six All-Ireland titles as manager when Tyrone beat Laois in the 1998 All-Ireland minor football final. Which Connacht side did Tyrone beat in that year's semi-final?
7: Both Harry Kane for Tottenham Hotspur and Karim Benzema for Real Madrid scored their debut goals against the same club. Which club is it?
8: Of the Donegal team which won the 1992 All-Ireland which one of them made the most senior football competitive appearances for Donegal (all competitions)?
9: Which defender was the joint winner of the 'most tackles won' statistic in the Premier League in 2019/2020 and has to date won the most tackles in 2020/2021?
10: The Brendan Martin Cup is presented to the winners of which football championship?
Answers: 1, Cavan (1954, 1955, 1962, 1964, 1967, 1969 1997, 2020); 2, Offaly; 3, Scunthorpe; 4, Christy Toye with five (2002 v Meath; 2003 v Armagh; 2006 v Cork; 2011 v Kildare; 2015 v Galway); Ryan McHugh and Colm McFadden have four, Michael Murphy has two; 5, Shane Long (he scored after 7.69 seconds for Southampton against Watford in 2019); 6, Leitrim (they won their third Connacht minor football title in 1998, their first since 1956 when they went on to beat Donegal in the All-Ireland semi-final); 7, Shamrock Rovers (they played Spurs in the Europa League in Tallaght in 2011. An 18-year-old Harry Kane came on as a sub and scored in a 4-0 win for Spurs. Benzema scored in a pre-season friendly for Real Madrid against Shamrock Rovers in Tallaght in 2009. Both him and Cristiano Ronaldo made their Real Madrid debuts in that game; 8 Matt Gallagher (147 appearances. Martin McHugh is second on 138 and Donal Reid is third on 135); 9, Aaron Wan Bissaka, Man Utd right back; 10, Ladies All-Ireland Senior Football championship.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Will Seymore in action last season for Sligo Rovers against Aaron Greene of Shamrock Rovers at Tallaght Stadium Picture: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.