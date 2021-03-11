Irish athletics team member reports positive PCR (Covid) test after European Athletics Indoor Championships

Contact
A member of the Irish Athletics team returning from the European Indoor Championships in Torun, Poland has provided a positive PCR (Covid-19 diagnosing) test on the morning of March 11, it was confirmed by Athletics Ireland this evening.
As a result, all team members have been personally contacted and close contacts of the positive case in the travelling party are now self-isolating for a period of 10 days from Monday 8th March in line with government guidance.
Athletics Ireland is liaising with all relevant authorities to manage this matter and continues to follow all protocols as agreed with the Sport Ireland Expert Advisory Group and the HSE.
The Irish travelling party comprised team members, including Donegal’s Mark English, team manager Teresa McDaid and Covid Officer, Neil Martin.
Further details are expected to emerge tomorrow.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.