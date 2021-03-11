Irish athletics team member reports positive PCR (Covid) test after European Athletics Indoor Championships

A member of the Irish Athletics team returning from the European Indoor Championships in Torun, Poland has provided a positive PCR (Covid-19 diagnosing) test on the morning of March 11, it was confirmed by Athletics Ireland this evening.

As a result, all team members have been personally contacted and close contacts of the positive case in the travelling party are now self-isolating for a period of 10 days from Monday 8th March in line with government guidance.

Athletics Ireland is liaising with all relevant authorities to manage this matter and continues to follow all protocols as agreed with the Sport Ireland Expert Advisory Group and the HSE.

The Irish travelling party comprised team members, including Donegal’s Mark English, team manager Teresa McDaid and Covid Officer, Neil Martin.

Further details are expected to emerge tomorrow.