Donegal GAA clubcall news

Another week without any on-field action, but at least we're another week closer to a possible easing of restrictions.

The hope is that there will be some good news ahead of the Easter bank holiday weekend and from April 5, we might see our teams return to training.

Donegal manager Declan Bonner, in an interview with the Democrat this week, remains hopeful that his squad can get back on the pitch before too long.

Elsewhere, there is news of a potential financial boost for Donegal GAA with the sale of the dressing room facilities at Drumboe in Stranorlar.

Our clubs are keeping busy with off the field activities, zoom meetings and AGMs. Here's a round up of all that's happening:

KILCAR

AGM: Following Friday night’s online AGM the following positions were filled for the 2021 season: Patrons: Fr Eddie Gallagher and Bishop Alan McGuckian, President: TBC, Chairperson - John Carr, Vice Chairperson - Sean McGinley, Secretary - Grainne McBrearty, Assistant Secretary - Gary Reilly, Treasurer - Jerome McShane, Assistant Treasurer – TBC, Registrar - Fiona McGinley, PRO - James Byrne, Children’s Officer - Grainne Reilly, Oifigeach na Gaelige – TBC, Healthy Club Person - Nicola Doogan, Minor Board Chairperson – TBC, Coaching Officer - Eoin McHugh, Field Chairperson - Charlie O'Donnell, Senior Team Manager - John McNulty, Players’ Representative - Matthew McClean, Reserve Team Manager – TBC, U20 – TBC, Ladies Board Chairperson - Fiona McGinley, Development Officer – TBC, Delegates to County Board - Sean McGinley and Peter Hegarty.

Best Wishes to Martin McHugh: Congratulations and best wishes to Martin McHugh in his new position on the Central Control Committee of the GAA.

Do you Know you Sport?: CLG Cill Chartha are happy to present our ‘Know Your Sport’ challenge. We invite you to try this challenge, have a go and see if you really do know your sport. It's as simple as picking your winners for the many major sports events that will be taking place in 2021. The person who has the most points at the end will be the winner. Will it be you? Visit http://clgchillchartha.com/ doyouknowyoursport for details.

Club Membership 2021: Club memberships can be bought online at this link http://tinyurl.com/36dtatvm - all memberships to be paid before 31 March, if you are unable to use the online system contact Fiona McGinley at 087-9038590 or one of the club executive.

Bingo is Back: Kilcar Bingo returns online every Sunday night from 8pm commencing next Sunday, March 14, €1,200 in prizes with the Jackpot standing at €6,200 on 45 numbers. Book of 9 games €10 and double book €15. More details to following during the week.

Aodh O’Donnell RIP: We would like to express our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Aodh O’Donnell, Largy who passed away, Aodh was a senior player for us from the mid-50s to mid-60s and was a former president of our club.

We sympathise with his wife Margaret, sons Joseph, Martin, Kieran and Shaun, daughter Eileen, sisters Kathleen and Anna brothers Sean and Michael.

He was predeceased by his brothers Frank and Paddy and sister Mary. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.

Club Lotto: Is iad uimhreacha Lotto ná seachtaine seo nó: 7, 10, 11 agus 21. Buaiteoirí eile: €50 Aonghus McFadden, Australia €30 Conal Gilmore, San Francisco €20 Eileen Nic Giolla Easbuig, Glenmalin agus Louise Boyle, Towney. Béidh €3,900 i bPóta Óir na seachtaine seo chugainn. Entries can be bought online before 6pm each Sunday at this link https://tinyurl.com/y6tx8f64

Ladies Lidl Fundraiser: A reminder if you shop in Lidl and spend €30 or more on any visit you can help raise money for our ladies teams, you need to download the Lidl app and register Cill Chartha to start saving, more details on the Lidl website here: https://www.lidl.ie/serious-support.

Gaeil Fhanada

Lotto Results: March 7 results, Numbers: 2, 5, 7, 11, 14. No jackpot winner. €100 Winner: Michael Sweeney. Next Week’s Jackpot: €3950.

Gradam Phádraig Uí Shiadhail: Gaeil Fhánada presented our awards for 2020 during the past weekend, with the winners receiving their awards outside their own homes in what was a very different ceremony from previous years. (All the winners will be revealed next week)

Notably, Gradam Phádraig Uí Shiadhail or the Patrick Shiels Perpetual Award was awarded for the first time, and was presented to the Senior Men’s ‘Footballer of the Year’.

There’s no doubt that Paddy continues to be remembered by us all, but it’s very fitting and appropriate that an award of this esteem within the club now bears his name.

We would like to extend our sincere thanks to Collette and Aoife, Mickey and Sheila and all the Shiels family for their permission and cooperation.

Club membership: We are now accepting membership for 2021. The GAA have launched a new membership system called ‘Foireann’.

To become a member of Gaeil Fhánada you must register on the ‘Foireann’ system.

To register underage (those under 18) players, parents/guardians must set up an account on Foireann and then register their children.

All players, coaches, managers, committee members and sub committee members must become club members.

Comórtas Ealaíne LGFA: Donegal LGFA are running an Art competition over the next week for Seachtain na Gaeilge.

The theme for this competition is ‘Ní neart go cur le chéile’ and entries should be sent by 5pm on March 16.

Naomh Columba

ONLINE BINGO: Next zoom bingo takes place on Thursday, March 11. Books available to buy from Clg Naomh Columba Bingo Facebook page until 4pm Thursday. Snowball €4,800 on last game along with €1,000 in prizes.

JACK THE JOKER: Jack the Joker will also take place during the bingo before the last game. Tickets available to buy online when purchasing bingo books. Jackpot €570.

CLUB MEMBERSHIP: This year the Club will be using Foireann.ie to accept membership and make it easier for you, our members to pay. Foireann is the same portal used last year to complete the Covid-19 Health Questionnaires, you can login with those same details.

If you do not already have an account, you can register at the homepage.

Contact Seamus Kennedy on 0872058804 or 0749739049 or send a message to the club Facebook page for more info.

Ladies promotion: When shopping in Lidl if you add Naomh Columba as the club as your team of choice on the app, with every €30 spend you collect stamps. If we get 50 stamp cards collected we get a set of jerseys! There’s over a month left and it would be great to get a set of jerseys for some of the underage teams.



St Nauls

Slotto: St Nauls Club Slotto draw results from 07/03/2021. The numbers drawn were 3 7 2 5 1 6 4. There was no winner of this week’s jackpot.

The consolation prize of €80 goes to Catherine Coughlan, Glencoagh. Remember to purchase your ticket in Londis Mountcharles, Cassidy’s Inver and clubforce.

CLUB TEN WEEK DRAW: St Nauls will be launching their 10 week draw on Friday night live on Facebook at 8pm. We will also be launching our new website.

Tickets will be available online, in local shops and from the executive. Don’t forget to tune in on Friday night.

St Michaels

Online Bingo: The St. Michael’s Online Bingo is now live every Sunday evening at 8pm so it’s eyes down and game on. Preprinted Bingo Books will be on sale at our designated shops, on Thursday morning which are the Primo Supermarket in Creeslough and Boyce’s Centra and Moore’s Shop in Dunfanaghy and will be sold on a first come, first served basis. Books are also available online from Clubforce and must be bought before 1pm this Sunday to be eligible for this week’s Online Bingo.

For more information contact Ann Marie Kelly on 0879454107 or Moses Alcorn on 0868832129.

The €100 on the 5th Game on Sunday last was won by Patrick Goggins, London. The €200 on the last game was shared by Ciara Browne, Celine Duggan and Mary McGarvey who won €70 each.

Mini Lotto: There was no Jackpot winner in the Mini Lotto on Sunday night last. The nNumbers drawn were: 1,3,6,16,17,19. The Match 5 winners were Catriona Rodden, Creeslough who bought her ticket online, Angie McLaughlin, An Chistin and Garvan Boyce who won €35 each.

Congratulations: Congratulations to Michael Naughton on his appointment as President of the LGFA last weekend. This is a great honour for Michael who has played an active part in the development of Ladies football at county and national level over the past number of years.

Congratulations also to Fr. Sean O’Gallachoir and Fergus McGee who were both awarded GAA President Awards recently.

Sympathy: CLG Naomh Micheál extends deepest sympathy to Brian and Margaret Anne Dolan and family, Ards on the death of Brian’s uncle, Johnny Dolan, in New Jersey. Sympathy to the entire family circle.



Realt na Mara

Bunotto Results: There was no winner of this week’s Bunotto Jackpot. The winning numbers were 1 7 10 13 19.

The Lucky Dip €50 winners were John Croghan, Bundoran and Barry McGowan, Bundoran. Next week's jackpot will be a fantastic €6,850

Ladies: Well done to all our players and family members who have been taking part in the Get active initiative. Everyone is at the halfway stage now with an impressive 4,389 km clocked up already. Keep up to date on the LGFA FB page.

Meanwhile a reminder of the Lidl promotion. Whenever you spend over €30 in a Lidl store and scan your Lidl Plus card you earn a stamp. Spend over €60 you earn two stamps, and so on. Collect six stamps and submit your completed stamp card by Sunday, April 11. Users can submit multiple completed stamp cards.

Well done: Congratulations to former club member Michael Naughton who last weekend became the 13th President of the Ladies Gaelic Football Association LGFA.



Killybegs

Online Bingo: A big thanks to everyone who played our online Bingo this week, it was a great success. We look forward to seeing you all again next week and please spread the word.

Club Membership 2021: Membership for CLG Na Cealla Beaga for 2021 is now due. Please use the link to register online through the new GAA Foireann system.

National Club Draw Tickets: The NCD tickets are due back by Friday March 19. All sold/unsold tickets can be returned to any Club Executive or on the ticket return evening in Fintra on Friday March 19 at 7-8pm.

Kilotto: Kilotto numbers 1,6,26,30. No winner. Next week's jackpot is €1,350. Consolation prize winner Sharon White, Church Road.

Aodh Ruadh

Membership: It's that time of year when our club membership deadline of March 31 looms large. The club has decided this year in consideration of the impact of Coronavirus on the 2020 playing season, as a once-off, we will be giving a reduction on memberships paid between now and March 31. Details of the amended membership fees are as follows: Members born from 2009 to 2021 inclusive - €10; Members born from 2003 to 2008 inclusive - €20; Senior playing Adults - €50; Non-playing Adult members - €35; Family memberships (including all children under 18) - €100.

Alert to local parents: The attention of parents locally is drawn to the latest in a series of anti-social incidents at Father Tierney Park. On Friday last the grounds, which are fully secured and locked to comply with Covid restrictions, were entered before tea-time by a group of young people and property damaged. Our club volunteers responded and re-secured the grounds.

Later that night there was a further incident, when large amounts of alcohol were consumed, leaving extensive littering including broken glass. Again, club volunteers spent Monday cleaning up the mess and repairing the damage. We are highlighting this issue out of concern for the health, safety and welfare of the young people involved.

Bingo: We were delighted to have an amazing 28 winners at last Friday's bingo. We are also thrilled with the positive reports coming back about how much people are enjoying the online bingo. It makes all the work which goes on in the background worthwhile.

Congratulations to our house winners Sonia Kelly, Frances Daly, Mark McHugh, Danielle Dunleavy, Patricia Mealiffe, Aaron Cullen, Josephine McDonagh, Jean Sheerin, Siobhan Friel and Lorraine Kane. Our €550 snowball survived and rises now to €600, helping bring our prize pot over the €2,000 mark.

This Friday we will be back broadcasting to the world from Bingo HQ via Zoom.

National club draw tickets: The Officers of our Park / Development Committee are in negotiation to finalise contract arrangements for the construction of a new sand-based playing field at Father Tierney Park.

We are making a direct appeal to those holding national draw tickets to intensify their selling effort and to return as many sold tickets as possible over this weekend to David McLoone, Tom Daly or Michael Daly.

Lotto: There was no winner of last week's Aodh Ruadh Lotto jackpot. The winning numbers drawn were 2, 3, 8, 10, 11 and 14. The two lucky dip winners of €25 each were Ronan Matthews and Caroline Finnerty.

Thanks to Eoin Doherty and Odhran McGarrigle for doing the draw, and thanks and to all who played the lotto last week. The next draw is for a jackpot of €6,500 on Sunday at 9pm. The lotto team for McCosker’s Centra on Saturday is - Ladies.

Cloughaneely

Membership: Club membership for 2021 is now due: (Croke park issued deadline is 03/31). The preferred method of payment for the time being is online.

If you do wish to pay in cash an envelope (which is CLEARLY marked with your name, the amount contained in the envelope and what the payment is for) can be dropped into Ciaran in Batch or into Martin in Shane McGee’s shop.

Details for registration of underage players will be issued in due course.

100 club: The 2021 100 Club membership is now due at €240 (which can be paid in instalments and includes your club membership). We give out €1,000 in prize money each month- one €500 winner and 5 €100 winners.

The 100 Club draws take place at the beginning of each month. Please contact Ciaran on 087-2279155 to discuss payment options if you wish to be included in this monthly draw. Deadline for entry is March 15. You can also register online.

Lotto: The numbers drawn were 6 8 9 12 17 19. No jackpot winner. We had 13 match 4’s; congratulations Vicki Ferry who was the winner drawn for the €100.

Our jackpot will be remaining at €6,000 for the next while due to reduced sales as a result of Covid.

Termon

Lotto: Results 05/03/21, numbers drawn were 10, 15,23,24.

Jackpot €10,000 - no winner. Match 3 - 3 winners, Shaun Bradley, Termon, Sadie Toye, Creeslough, Sadie & Mary, Gracies Stores.

Open Draw Winners €10 each - Mary Neely, LUH, Ciaran Gallagher, Glenswilly.

Thank you for supporting our weekly Lotto.

Naomh Brid

Congratulations: CLG Naomh Bríd would like to send a huge congratulations to Michael Naughton on becoming President of the LGFA and wish him the very best of luck for the future. We are looking forward to working with him on the future.

Registration fee: The club is now collecting registration for 2021. It costs €40 and can be paid to any executive member. Online payment is now set up and you can pay adult membership via Clubforce. Prices as follows: Adult €40 - Adults/ Adults players only.

Further information about Juvenile membership will be given out in due course. Checkout our Facebook page for updates.

National draw - 3 in 1 draw: The proceeds of the GAA National Draw we are promoting will be held locally and go towards further developments and running of the club . Tickets are €10 each and are in books of five. There is a magnificent array of prizes in the National Draw including a car and All-Ireland Ticket packages.

A local draw confined to those who purchase tickets from the club is also taking place, with cash prizes. Books of tickets are already in circulation in the club area and further distribution to club members is continuing.

For further details contact any club member or contact Michael Gallagher on 0872830789 or Lorcan McGrory 0873186392. Tickets are also being sold in Cassidy Shop, Ballintra and Ballintra Post Office.



Malin

Minor Board AGM: The club minor board AGM was held on the zoom platform last week and was very well attended. Reports were read from all club coaches giving a quick review of their season, where unsurprisingly the recurring theme was difficulties faced by all during the Covid pandemic and the stop start nature of the season.

Chairperson Terence Mc Laughlin gave a detailed report and asked all members to pause for a moment’s reflection remembering the tragic death of underage player Louise Colhoun last year.

Highlights of the 2020 season were the Under 14 girls winning a county final, the minor boys claiming the Inishowen crown and the return to action of Niall Gallagher after his illness.

Club secretary Kerry Mc Laughlin indicated that a very different underage presentation for players of the year in the various age groups would be held in the coming weeks. Managers for each underage team were ratified and the committee sent the best wishes to all coaches and their squads for the year ahead where hopefully we can return to uninterrupted action in the coming months.

Lotto: There was no winner of last week’s lotto jackpot of €1550, Sequence drawn was 5-2-1-6-8-7-4-3. The winner of the €50 consolation prize was Aidan Houten, Portaleen. €20 sellers prize went to Patrick and Martin Mc Laughlin. Next weeks jackpot stands at €1,600.

Club Membership: Club Membership for 2021 is now open and can be paid online. Adult membership is only €20. If anyone is having issues with renewing, contact a committee member or pm the Facebook page.

Irish Life Steps Challenge: Well done to everyone who was part of the Malin GAA Group in the recent Irish Life Health Challenge. The Group completed approximately 16,000km and the club are now entered into the draw to win €5,000. For anyone interested, Irish Life Health are also running a personal challenge in Spring, with participants in with a chance to win some fantastic prizes. Just complete 280,000 steps across 4 weeks; download the My Life app for more information.

A great way to keep you motivated and get out in the fresh air across the longer evenings!

Urris

50/50 draw: Our first Club Iorras 50/50 draw of the new year cycle takes place this Thursday night. The draw will be live on our Facebook page, so good luck to all the names in the drum.

Thank You: Thanks to all the walkers who joined the club in the Every Step Counts challenge which finished up last week. Our 23 hardy walkers clocked up over 5,000km since January 13. Well done to all for helping us reach the target to get the club into the prize draw.

Lidl campaign: Finally, please support the Urris ladies if shopping in Lidl from now until Sunday April 11.

Lidl have launched a new initiative which offers the club the opportunity to raise up to €20,000 and team jerseys by using the Lidl Plus app.

It works like this; you download the app onto your mobile phone, follow the prompts, and then select club - Urris GAA. Then whenever you spend over €30 in store and scan your Lidl Plus card you earn a stamp. Spend over €60 you earn two stamps, and so on. Collect six stamps and submit your completed stamp card by April 11.

Users can submit multiple completed stamp cards.