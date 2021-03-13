Saturday round-up as Harps beat Cork, and Carl McHugh suffers cup disappointment

Finn Harps completed their pre-season friendly programme with a 1-0 win over Cork City this afternoon.

Ramelton's Tony McNamee struck the only goal of the game, a wonderful long-range volley midway through the second half.

Ollie Horgan's team are a week out from their first competitive game of the new season - they host Bohemians in Ballybofey next Saturday night.

Meanwhile Shane Blaney was in action on Friday night for his new club Sligo Rovers as they won 2-0 against Shelbourne in a friendly in Dublin.

Shane Blaney of Sligo Rovers pictured during their pre-season friendly with Shelbourne at the FAI National Training Centre in Abbotstown, Dublin on Friday night. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Sligo open their Premier Division season against Dundalk next weekend.

Elsewhere Ciaran Coll played in defence for Derry City as they drew 2-2 with Shamrock Rovers B today.

Ronay Boyce, Marc Walsh and Patrick Ferry were among the subs as Derry warmed up for their league opener next weekend against Longford Town.

In cross-channel action, Ronan Curtis was in action at Wembley this afternoon as Portsmouth took on Salford in the EFL Cup final.

The St Johnston man came off the bench at half time but it was Salford who had the better chances in a close encounter.

There were no goals after 90 minutes or extra-time and the game was decided on spot-kicks with Salford winning 4-2. Curtis saw his penalty saved by the Salford keeper in the shoot-out.

And there was cup disappointment too for Carl McHugh.

His ATK Mohun Bagan team lost 2-1 to Mumbai City in the Indian Super League Final.

The winning goal came in the 90th minute.

And in the Premiership, Seamus Coleman returned to action for Everton but they lost out 2-1 at home to Burnley.

The Killybegs man returned from injury as a second half substitute, coming on after 73 minutes.

A win would have moved Everton to within two points of a Champions League spot. However, the result means that for now, they remain sixth.