Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Saturday round-up as Harps beat Cork, and Carl McHugh suffers cup disappointment

Cup final woe for Ronan Curtis and Portsmouth

Saturday round-up

On the mark - Tony McNamee Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Reporter:

Diarmaid Doherty

Finn Harps completed their pre-season friendly programme with a 1-0 win over Cork City this afternoon.

Ramelton's Tony McNamee struck the only goal of the game, a wonderful long-range volley midway through the second half.

Ollie Horgan's team are a week out from their first competitive game of the new season - they host Bohemians in Ballybofey next Saturday night.

Meanwhile Shane Blaney was in action on Friday night for his new club Sligo Rovers as they won 2-0 against Shelbourne in a friendly in Dublin.

Shane Blaney of Sligo Rovers pictured during their pre-season friendly with Shelbourne at the FAI National Training Centre in Abbotstown, Dublin on Friday night. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Sligo open their Premier Division season against Dundalk next weekend.

Elsewhere Ciaran Coll played in defence for Derry City as they drew 2-2 with Shamrock Rovers B today.

Ronay Boyce, Marc Walsh and Patrick Ferry were among the subs as Derry warmed up for their league opener next weekend against Longford Town.

In cross-channel action, Ronan Curtis was in action at Wembley this afternoon as Portsmouth took on Salford in the EFL Cup final.

The St Johnston man came off the bench at half time but it was Salford who had the better chances in a close encounter.

There were no goals after 90 minutes or extra-time and the game was decided on spot-kicks with Salford winning 4-2. Curtis saw his penalty saved by the Salford keeper in the shoot-out.

And there was cup disappointment too for Carl McHugh.

His ATK Mohun Bagan team lost 2-1 to Mumbai City in the Indian Super League Final.

The winning goal came in the 90th minute.

And in the Premiership, Seamus Coleman returned to action for Everton but they lost out 2-1 at home to Burnley.

The Killybegs man returned from injury as a second half substitute, coming on after 73 minutes. 

A win would have moved Everton to within two points of a Champions League spot. However, the result means that for now, they remain sixth.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie