Harps fancied to avoid the drop - and escape the relegation play-offs

The new season is almost upon us, and Harps fans will be hoping for a good start from their team PICTURE: STEPHEN DOHERTY
Finn Harps are being tipped to escape relegation from the Premier Division - and even avoid the relegation play-offs for the second campaign in a row.
And the odds for Harps to win the Premier Division this season? Well ahead of this weekend’s season opener against Bohemians, Harps are priced at 100-1.
Meanwhile Dundalk are coming in for support to dethrone League of Ireland champions Shamrock Rovers.
The season’s curtain raiser went the way of the Lilywhites who prevailed in a penalty shootout following a fiery President’s Cup encounter and now BoyleSports have had to cut their odds on a third title in four seasons into 15/8 from 5/2 ahead of their opener against Sligo Rovers on Saturday evening.
Shamrock Rovers, who are set to add Richie Towell to their ranks in the summer when he finishes his season with Salford City, begin their defence at home to St. Pat’s Athletic on Friday and are kicking off as odds-on 4/5 favourites having ended an eight-year title drought last season.
Outside of the leading pair, Bohemians are third favourites at 8/1, while Derry City have shortened into 16/1 from 20/1 following some steady support from the north west.
Lawrence Lyons, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “There was clearly no love lost between Dundalk and Shamrock Rovers judging by the President’s Cup match and punters think it’ll be a two-horse race between the pair again this season. The Lilywhites are going off second favourites but they are being well backed before the big kick-off so we’ve had to make them 15/8 from 5/2 to be back on top come the end of the campaign.”
Premier Division 2021
4/5 Shamrock Rovers
15/8 Dundalk
8/1 Bohemians
14/1 St Pat’s Athletic
16/1 Derry City
20/1 Sligo Rovers
50/1 Waterford
100/1 Finn Harps
200/1 Drogheda United
500/1 Longford Town
