Luke Barrett re-appointed Donegal Minor team manager

Milford's Luke Barrett - back in charge of Donegal's minors
Donegal GAA have confirmed that Milford's Luke Barrett has been re-appointed as Donegal minor manager for 2021.
Barrett and his new panel will be hoping to see more competitive action than last year when their fixtures programme was significantly impacted by the Covid-19 restrictions.
Donegal minors had only just began their Minor League campaign at the beginning of 2020 when the first lockdown hit.
They played Tyrone in the Minor League in March but had to wait until mid-December before they were allowed to play again when they lost out by a point to the same opposition in the Ulster Minor Championship.
Confirming Barrett's appointment this evening, Donegal GAA said the interview process was conducted by Donegal’s Coaching Games Development Manager, Aaron Kyles; Head of Academy Development, Karl Lacey; and Athletic Performance Consultant Micheál Cahill.
Barrett, like everyone else in the game, will await with interest news on when teams will be allowed back for collective training, and what plans will be in place for a competitive season for his team.
