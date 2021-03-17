Naomh Conaill GAA club launch Centenary Development Draw

Contact
You can win a first prize of €20,000 in the new Naomh Conaill GAA club draw
Former Donegal team manager Jim McGuinness has officially launched a new draw which it is hoped will raise much needed funds for an exciting new development plan at Naomh Conaill GAA Club.
The club is celebrating 100 years this year, and earlier today, Jim McGuinness lent his support to the fundraiser by officially launching the draw by video.
With a 1st prize of €20,000 on offer, the club are hoping to attract plenty of support and the funds raised will help with the development of their grounds in Glenties.
The club have devised a 5 Phase Development Plan which includes plans for a new training pitch, a recreational walkway and an outdoor gym at their current grounds.
The Centenary Development Draw will help finance Phase One of this development plan which involves the installation of floodlights on their existing pitch.
Naomh Conaill club members at the launch of their new draw
Speaking at the launch of the draw, All-Ireland winner Leo McLoone outlined the benefits the club hopes the development will have on the wider community. “The development of our grounds will have far-reaching benefits to the local area.
"We’ve included a walking track in our plans and a number of spacious, outdoor training areas. It will be of huge value to the health and wellbeing of the community. The first phase is to install floodlights on our main pitch. We’re hoping the fundraiser will go some way in helping us achieve that goal.”
As well as Senior Men’s and Ladies’ teams, Naomh Conaill have a very active underage set-up which McLoone says will be the main beneficiary from the development.
“We have underage teams for boys and girls from Under 6s up to minor level and our grounds have become a very busy place during the playing season, especially in the evenings.
"We’re hoping to commence a new training field and develop a car park and resurface the road in Phases 2 and 3 of our plan. The development will ultimately create a safe, recreational space for both children and parents to use.”
With movement and household visits restricted, the club have launched an online system where people can support the draw. McLoone feels this will appeal to a wider audience and will be a more convenient way for people to enter.
“We have a very enthusiastic voluntary group within the club but unfortunately we can’t go door-to-door at the moment, so we’ve designed a website where people can purchase their tickets. It’s a safer way of selling the tickets and it gives people living away from home who would like to support the draw a chance to enter. We hope people will see the value of our work and support our efforts.”
There are ten prizes in the draw with €20,000 for the 1st prize. Tickets are priced at €20 or three for €50. Details of the Centenary Development Draw can be found at www.naomhconailldraw.ie where you can support the development by entering the draw.
