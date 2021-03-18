2023 will be a year to remember for Naomh Muire

Following its cancellation last year because of the Covid-19 restrictions, there will be no Comórtas Peile na Gaeltachta at either county or All-Ireland level again in 2021.

However, preparations are already underway for next year’s competition with Gaeil Fhánada hosting the Donegal finals in 2022.

The following year, 2023, promises to be a big year for the Naomh Muire club with confirmation that they will host both the Donegal and All-Ireland Comórtas Peile na Gaeltachta tournaments.

Cloughaneely GAA club will host the Donegal finals in 2024 and while the host club for the Donegal finals in 2025 has yet to be decided, Kilcar will host both the Donegal finals and the All-Ireland competition the following year, 2026.

Next year’s All-Ireland Comórtas Peile na Gaeltachta will be hosted by Leitir Mór in Galway.