Coleman and Curtis included in Republic of Ireland squad

Donegal duo Seamus Coleman and Ronan Curtis have been named in the Republic of Ireland squad for the FIFA 2022 World Cup qualifying matches against Serbia and Luxembourg and the international against Qatar.

Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny has named a 29-player squad with Ireland meeting Serbia in their opening qualifying match at the Stadion Rajko Mitić, Belgrade on Wednesday, March 24.

Ireland then host Luxembourg on Saturday, March 27 before taking on Qatar in an international friendly on Tuesday, March 30 in Hungary.

Coleman's recent return from injury is a welcome boost to the Republic while Portsmouth's Ronan Curtis will be hoping to feature in what is a crucial series of games.

Ronan Curtis during the International Friendly match between England and Republic of Ireland at Wembley Stadium last November Photo:Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Troy Parrott, on loan from Tottenham at Ipswich Town, has been included in the senior squad for the first time under Kenny and there is also a first senior call-up for goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu who is on loan at Rochdale from Mancester City.

Meanwhile Derry City goalkeeper Nathan Gartside has earned a first Northern Ireland call-up for this month's World Cup qualifiers against Italy and Bulgaria.

The Republic of Ireland squad will report to Manchester on Sunday before flying to Belgrade on Monday afternoon ahead of the match on Wednesday.

Republic of Ireland squad - Serbia, Luxembourg & Qatar

Goalkeepers: Caoimhin Kelleher (Liverpool), Gavin Bazunu (Rochdale, on loan from Manchester City), Mark Travers (AFC Bournemouth), Kieran O'Hara (Burton Albion).

Defenders: Seamus Coleman (Everton), Matt Doherty (Tottenham Hotspur), Shane Duffy (Celtic, on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion), Enda Stevens (Sheffield United), Kevin Long (Burnley), Ciaran Clark (Newcastle United), Dara O'Shea (West Bromwich Albion), Ryan Manning (Swansea City), Cyrus Christie (Nottingham Forest).

Midfielders: Conor Hourihane (Swansea City, on loan from Aston Villa), Alan Browne (Preston North End), Jeff Hendrick (Newcastle United), Jayson Molumby (Preston North End, on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion), Jason Knight (Derby County), Josh Cullen (Anderlecht).

Wingers: Robbie Brady (Burnley), James McClean (Stoke City), Daryl Horgan (Wycombe Wanderers), Ronan Curtis (Portsmouth), Callum O'Dowda (Bristol City).

Strikers: Callum Robinson (West Bromwich Albion), Aaron Connolly (Brighton and Hove Albion), Shane Long (AFC Bournemouth, on loan from Southampton), James Collins (Luton Town), Troy Parrott (Ipswich Town, on loan from Tottenham Hotspur).

FIXTURES

March 24 | 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier: Serbia v Republic of Ireland, Stadion Rajko Mitić, Belgrade, KO 19:45

March 27 | 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier: Republic of Ireland v Luxembourg, Aviva Stadium, Dublin, KO 19:45

March 30 | International Friendly: Qatar v Republic of Ireland, Nagyerdei Stadion, Debrecen, Hungary, KO 19:45