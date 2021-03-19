Donegal GAA clubcall round-up

It's been another busy week on the GAA front.

Luke Barrett has been re-appointed as manager of Donegal minors and will be starting preparations for what will hopefully be a better year playing-wise than 2020.

Meanwhile we're no closer to knowing a date for postponed 2020 Donegal Senior Football Championship final, following a fixtures forum involving Donegal GAA clubs at the end of last week.

And still the wait goes on for some indication of a possible return to on-field activity for Gaelic Games.

In the meantime, as we countdown the days to getting back in action, clubs are still keeping busy.

Here's a round-up of all the news from around our county's clubs.

RED HUGHS

Thunder Ball (50/50): The Thunder Ball continues each Sunday live at 8pm on the club Facebook page, with 50% of the pot going to the winner and 50% to the club. The cost to enter is €5 for one entry or €10 for 3. This week’s winners were as follows: Main Jackpot Prize John Devine €830; Mother’s Day Hamper Joe Mulhern; €50 Cash prize Keegan Mc Gill; €25 Gallagher’s Butchers Voucher Leah Kelly.

Win a Holiday Home: This week the club launches its fanatic holiday home draw. The main prize will include a state of the art ‘Cowworth’ 3 bed holiday home with all mod cons and one year’s pitch fee at Rockhill Rockhill Caravan Park, Kerrykeel valued at €50,000.

Additional prizes also include cash prizes of €1,000, € 500, €200, 3x €100. The draw will take place in mid June with the winner being able to enjoy their new holiday home for the summer ahead. Tickets are 30 with the chance of winning one of 7 prizes. Tickets can be purchased on the official website www.winaholidayhomedonegal.com

Membership: Reminder that club membership is now available online. This year’s registration can be completed online via the ‘Klubfunder’ app and we are asking everyone to use this to pay their membership. Where possible, membership should be paid before Sunday, March 20. The prices for registration are as follows: • Adult Membership - €40; • Youth Membership (under 18’s) - €10; • Couples Membership - €60; • Youth Multi Child Membership for two or more children under 18 - €20.

If anyone has any difficulties please contact the Club Registrar, Jennifer McMenamin on 087 2676912.

Realt na Mara

Bunotto Results: There was no winner of this week’s Realt na Mara Bunotto Jackpot. The winning numbers were 1 9 11 16 17.

The Lucky Dip €50 winners were Brian Gillespie, Bundoran and Lucas Keenan, Bundoran. Next week's jackpot will be €6,900

The Bunotto can now be played online and we encourage as many members during these socially distancing times to do so.

Membership: Club membership for the forthcoming season is now due It can be paid to our club registrar Tommy Hourihane. Online payment is also set up and you can pay via Clubforce by just searching Clg Realt na Mara. The deadline is fast approaching for membership and we encourage everyone to spread the word, become a member and get involved in with the club.

Ladies: Well done to all our players and family members who have been taking part in the Get Active initiative The players got a great boost last week with a video message of encouragement from Donegal captain Michael Murphy. Keep up to date on the LGFA FB page.



Gaeil Fhánada

Lotto Results: Numbers drawn this week were 4, 7, 14, 18, 23. There was no jackpot winner. €100 Winner: Milo McAteer. Next Week’s Jackpot: €4,000.

Virtual Prizegiving: Comhghairdeas le gach duine ar bronnadh duais orthu ag Bronnadh Fíorúil an Chlub le gairid.

Seo iad na buaiteoirí uilig:

Fir agus Buachaillí - Gradam Phádraig Uí Shiadhail Senior Player of the Year - Ryan Mc Gonigle; Young Senior Player of the Year - Eoin Mc Gonigle; Joint Reserve Players of the Year - Brandon Mc Clafferty and Cathal Martin; Minor Player of the Year - Liam Mc Grenaghan; Minor Most Dedicated Player - Dan Kerr; U16 Player of the Year - Callum Mc Ateer; U16 Most Dedicated Player - Darren Mc Ateer; U14 Player of the Year - Shane Carr; U14 Most Dedicated Player - Daibhid Lynch;

Peil na mBan - Senior Player of the Year - Siobhán Sweeney; Young Senior Player of the Year - Méabh Duffy; Minor Player of the Year - Eimear Sweeney; Minor Most Dedicated Player - Eibhlín Shiels; U16 Player of the Year - Méabh Duffy; U16 Most Dedicated Player - Jessica Coll; U14 Player of the Year - Olivia Friel; U14 Most Dedicated Player - Erin Carlin.

March ‘Grab a Grand’ Winner: Congratulations to Patrick Heraghty who collected the €1000 for our March Grab a Grand. Keep an eye out for our next competition which will take place over the Easter weekend.

Club Membership 2021: Gaeil Fhánada are now accepting club membership for 2021. The GAA have launched a new membership system called ‘Foireann’. To become a member of Gaeil Fhánada you must register on the ‘Foireann’ system.

To register underage (those under 18) players, parents/guardians must set up an account on Foireann and then register their children.

All players, coaches, managers, committee members and sub committee members must become club members.

To become a Fully Entitled member of the club, your membership must be paid by March 31 and you must be over 18 years of age.

Malin

Going SOLO for Danny: On March 15, four years ago, Danny McCarron was first diagnosed with a having a tumour and hydrocephalus. Last November, he underwent surgery to remove a brain tumour and has also had further surgeries since. He started radiation on February 11 this year in St Luke’s and is hopeful it will be finished in the coming weeks.

Danny has spent the most part of the last 6 months in hospital but we are glad to report that his treatment is going very well, doctors are pleased with his progress and he is on the road to a full recovery.

From a 5 year old boy walking through the gates of Connolly Park, Malin GAA has been a big part of Danny’s life. From selling lottos, taking his siblings out selling, coaching underage teams and coaching at Cúl Camps, Danny has featured and has been a very prominent player at every age group for his Club.

Our challenge is to get the footballs out and GO SOLO! Solo the ball as far as you can to clock up the kilometres! Alternatively, you can leave the ball behind and walk, run or solo with a hurl.

Our plan is to collectively clock up a total of 300km plus, the distance from St. Luke’s Hospital to Connolly Park, Malin, among our participants. You can solo around the house, get out walking on the road or even run in a field. Let’s remind Danny that the Club are with him all the way.

Starting on St. Patrick’s Day, we hope to have a huge number of Club participants getting active and showing their support. We will continue the challenge for a month.

The Club are currently in the process of setting up a donations account via paypal, details will be released shortly. Also, donations can be left with club treasurer, John Byrne.

All money will go towards St Luke’s Hospital and aiding Danny on his road to recovery.

Lotto: There was no winner of last week’s lotto jackpot of €1,650, Sequence drawn was 6-5-4-8-2-1-3-7. The winner of the €50 consolation prize was Irene Mc Laughlin, Lowerbraghey.

Next week’s jackpot stands at €1650.

Club Membership: Membership for 2021 is now open and can be paid online. Adult membership is only €20.

Kilcar

Online Bingo: We held our first online bingo on Sunday night and it was a great success. Thanks to all who entered and all who helped get this up and running.

Our next Bingo will be at 8pm (join Zoom from 7:30pm) this Sunday with the Jackpot now at €6,500 on 45 numbers and a prize fund of €1,200. Entries for bingo close midday on Saturday, any entries after this time will be included in the following week’s draw.

For those unable to print at home, you can order books from any of the following and we will print it for you: John Carr 087-2225599, Jerome Mc Shane 086-6698314, Sean Byrne 087-6758690, Eithne Byrne 087-7604184. Closing time for printed books is 9pm on Thursday. You can buy your books online.

Week One Winners were: €200 Donal Campbell, €140 Christina Byrne, €115 Helena Byrne, €100 Caroline McKenna €80 Maeve Doogan €70 Brid McGuinness, Orla Gatins, Patricia McGill €50 Roseanne Ellis, Carmel Ellis €40 Bernie O’Gara and €35 Bernard Shovlin.

Club Membership 2021: Memberships can be bought online and memberships to be paid before 31 March. If you are unable to use the online system contact Fiona McGinley at 087-9038590 or one of the club executive.

Congratulations Andrew: Congratulations to Andrew Mc Clean who is a Sports Scholarship Recipient this year at IT Sligo.

Do you Know you Sport?: CLG Cill Chartha are happy to present our ‘Know Your Sport’ challenge. We invite you to try this challenge, have a go and see if you really do know your sport. It's as simple as picking your winners for the many major sports events that will be taking place in 2021. The person who has the most points at the end will be the winner. Will it be you? Visit http://clgchillchartha.com for details.

Club Lotto: Is iad uimhreacha Lotto ná seachtaine seo nó: 4, 8, 12 agus 17. Buaiteoirí eile: €50 Peggy Ní Eighteartaigh, Ballymacfadden €30 Majella Hegarty, Loughrea, Co Galway €20 Michael Cunningham, Sandyford, Dublin agus David McShane, Croaghbeg.

Béidh €4,000 i bPóta Óir na seachtaine seo chugainn. Entries can be bought online before 6pm each Sunday.

Urris

50/50 Winners: Club Iorras 50/50 winners for March: €1,000 - Lee Davenport, Gaddyduff, €500 - Deirdre, Martin and Matthew McLaughlin, Letter, €100 winners: Conor Bradley, Crossconnell; Niall Devlin, Annaugh; George Gill (Sn), Gortaran; Pat Doherty (Y), Letterkenny and Kevin Kelly, Dunaff/Dublin.

Our next draw is on April 8.

Lidl Jersey Campaign: If shopping in Lidl these days please support the Urris ladies from now until Sunday April 11. Lidl have launched a new initiative which offers the club the opportunity to raise up to €20,000 and team jerseys by using the Lidl Plus app.

A Return to play: A year has passed since the first lockdown and a year without much football or activity at Straid. Hopefully by month’s end we will get some good news and see a return to some training. Until then we will hold firm and stay safe together apart.

Meanwhile Clg Urris wishes all gaels at home and abroad a Happy St Patrick's Day for yesterday.



St Nauls

Slotto: Results from March 14, The numbers drawn were 4 1 7 3 5 2 6 . There was no winner of the jackpot. The Consolation prize of €80 goes to Cieran Kelly, Mountcharles.

DRAW: Our Annual 10 Week Development Draw has just been launched. €2400 in PRIZE MONEY each week with bonus draw for 2 prizes of €500 in week 6 for fully paid tickets.

We recently completed the purchase of an adjoining parcel of land which we plan to develop into a training pitch along with building a spectator stand, playground, community walking track and car park upgrade. This will only be possible with the support of our members, wider community and diaspora. Entry Fee is €100.



St Michaels

Membership: Club memberships are due by March 31. Rates are the same as last year and all registrations need to be completed via Clubforce.

We had been hoping that there would have been some clarification on the date of return to play but no word yet on that front. However, we would ask all players (seniors and juvenile) to register before 31st March so that when return to play is announced, registration and insurance will be in place for those players. No players will be allowed to train or play until membership is completed. If you have any questions, contact AnnMarie on 087 945 4107 or Suzi on 087 284 9214.

Online Bingo: The St. Michael’s Online Bingo is now live every Sunday evening at 8pm so it’s eyes down and game on.

The €100 on the 5th Game on Sunday last was shared by Daniel McLaughlin, Creeslough and the other prize of €50 has yet to be claimed. The €200 on the last game was won by Molly Roarty Creeslough.

Mini Lotto: There was no Jackpot winner on Sunday night last. The numbers drawn were: 1,4,7,13,16,19. The Match 5 winners were Sheila Coyle Casey, Catriona McCallion, Tara Gallagher and Breda Doherty Hairdo’s Churchill who won €25 each.

Killybegs

Matt Erskine RIP: CLG Na Cealla Beaga would like to send our condolences to the Erskine family on the passing of their father and grandfather Matt.

Our sincerest sympathies to his sons Niall and Edward, daughters Edel and Catherine, son in laws, sisters, grandchildren, relatives and friends.

Online Bingo: A big thanks to everyone who played our online Bingo on Monday night. We look forward in seeing you all again next week and please spread the word.

Login from 7.30pm each Monday, games start at 8pm.

Club membership: Membership for CLG Na Cealla Beaga for 2021 is now due. Please register online through the new GAA Foireann system.

Kilotto: Numbers this week were 4,12,15,20. No winner. Next week’s jackpot is €1,360.

Consolation prize winner was Stephen Foy.

We are appealing for all club members, players and local community to purchase their Kilotto ticket online.

Naomh Columba

ONLINE BINGO: The next zoom bingo takes place on Thursday March 18. Books available to buy from Clg Naomh Columba Bingo Facebook page until 4pm Thursday. Extra prizes on the night for St Patrick’s Day. Tá an Snowball €4,840 ar 45 uimhireacha no níos lú agus €590 sa Phóta Óir fa Choinne an Joker. Go raibh maith agat as do chuid tacaiochta.

Ladies promotion: When shopping in Lidl if you add Naomh Columba as the club as your team of choice on the app, with every €30 spend you collect stamps. If we get 50 stamp cards collected we get a set of jerseys! There’s over a month left and it would be great to get a set of jerseys for some of the underage teams.

CLUB MEMBERSHIP: This year the Club will be using Foireann.ie to accept membership and make it easier for you our members to pay. Foireann is the same portal used last year to complete the Covid-19 Health Questionnaires, you can login with those same details. If you do not already have an account, you can register at the homepage.

Contact Seamus Kennedy on 0872058804 or 0749739049 or send a message to the club Facebook page for more information.

Cloughaneely

Membership: Club membership for 2021 is now due: (Croke park issued deadline is 03/31). The preferred method of payment for the time being is online.

Comórtas Póstaer Seachtain na Gaeilge 2021: Ba mhaith linn buíochas a ghabháil le gach duine a ghlac páirt sa chomórtas agus leis na scoileanna uilig sa pharóiste as a gcomhoibriú.

Comhghairdeas leo seo a leanas a bhain duaiseanna: Faoi-13, 1.Elianne Nic Pháidín, Scoil Náisiúnta Gort a'Choirce; 2.Mollaí Ní Fhrighil, Scoil Chnoc na Naomh, Doire Chonaire; Faoi-9, 1.Tia Nic Fhionnghaile, Scoil Chnoc na Naomh, Doire Chonaire, 2.Fionn Mac Pháidín, Scoil Chnoc na Naomh, Doire Chonaire.

Club Lotto: The numbers drawn were 4 5 6 14 18 20. No jackpot winner. We had 5 match 4’s; Congratulations Shane McGee who was the winner drawn for the €100. Our jackpot will be remaining at €6,000 for the next while due to reduced sales as a result of Covid.

Aodh Ruadh

Poker night: Aodh Ruadh Bord na nÓg are hosting an Online Texas Hold 'em Poker Night on Saturday March 27 at 8pm powered by Pokerstars. Entry is €30, with €20 buy backs on the night. Book your seat on our Klubfunder.com page.

membership: Our club membership deadline of 31 March isn't far off. The club has decided this year in consideration of the impact of coronavirus on the 2020 playing season, as a once-off, we will be giving a reduction on memberships paid between now and March 31.

Bingo: What a night of bingo we had last Friday! We doled out €2,100 in prizes to a total of 35 winners. Congratulations to our house winners on the night Kathleen McCormack, Aileen McLoughlin, Elaine Byrne, Kathleen Fallon, Sharyn Joyce, Maureen Regan, Andrea Whelan, Roisin Campbell, Nicole Brennan, Geraldine Gallagher, Mariea Ward, Phyllis Crowe, Barry Campbell, Jack Timoney, Helen Coughlin and Shane Brennan. Our €600 snowball survived and rises now to €650, helping bring our prize pot over the €2,100 mark.

lotto: There was no winner of last week's Lotto jackpot of €6,500. The winning numbers drawn were 5, 8, 9, 14, 15 and 16. The two lucky dip winners of €25 each were Betty Ryan and Noelle Downey. Meanwhile our Leprechaun Lucky Dip prize of €100 went to Michelle Daly. Thanks to Cádhla, Faye, Rachel and Paul Gillespie for doing a brilliantly entertaining St Patrick's Day themed draw, and thanks and to all who played the lotto last week.

The next draw is for a jackpot of €6,600 on Sunday at 9pm. The lotto team for McCosker’s Centra on Saturday is: Bord na nOg.



Termon

Lotto Results: The numbers drawn this week were 3, 13,18,20. Jackpot €10,000 No Winner. Match 3 Winner €80 Annemarie Beirne, Stranorlar, Online Open Draw Winners €10 each Tanya Gallagher, Millbridge, Olive McCafferty, Termon. Next week’s Jackpot €10,000

club 300 draw: The winners in the March club 300 draw held on Friday night, were: 1st €1,000 - Ollie Harvey, c/o St Eunans Letterkenny. 2nd €500 - Margaret Gallagher, Leiter, Kilmacrennan. 3rd €300 - Dermott Coleman, Barnes Termon. 4th €200 - Declan Doherty, Keenaghan, Kilmacrennan.

The next Club 300 draw will be on Friday, April 9.

Bingo: The club’s bingo is still gaining new players each week, and this week they will be giving away a total of €3,000 in prize money in the St Patrick’s special. Eyes down each Friday evening at 8pm.

player development fund: The senior men have launched a player development fund, with a pedigree heifer up for grabs or €2,000. Tickets are priced at €20 each or 3 for €50. All details are on the clubs social media outlets.

Registration: Deadline is March 31 next and all players and members are asked to be registered by then, the club have an early bird registration draw for those done by the deadline, in which they can win their fee back.

Naomh Ultan

Online Bingo: Our weekly Friday night Bingo returns this Friday, March 19.

We're bringing it to you online, allowing you to play from the comfort of your own home! With over €1000 in prizes and a Jackpot starting at €1500 we'd hope to attract our usuals as well as some new faces.

Royal Flush Lotto: Results for March 14 were 7. 8, 22 and 24. There was no winner of the jackpot of €1110, consolation prizes went to the Brosnan family, Ronan Kennedy and Jean McCallig. Next week's jackpot now stands at €1100.

Thank you for your support and congratulations to our consolation prize winners. Make sure not to miss out on next weekend's Royal Flush Lotto by entering via www.naomhultan.com or our club app.

Membership: Registration for club membership is now available online via our website and our club app on ClubZap. The cost of our membership, as determined by our executive committee will remain the same as the previous year.

lidl promotion: If you can, please support Naomh Ultan in the 'Level The Playing Field' initiative by Lidl Ireland. A great opportunity to support Ladies Football in our club.

NAOMH BRID

MEMBERSHIP: The club is now collecting Registration for 2021. It costs €40 and can be paid to any executive member. Online payment is now set up and you can pay adult membership via Clubforce by just searching CLG Naomh Brid.

The deadline is fast approaching for membership and the club has got a great response so far with new members coming on board and also welcoming some old members back. We encourage everyone to spread the word, become a member and get involved in with the club.

Coaching: All our coaches are busy taking part in online courses and webinars at the minute to gain further knowledge of our game and improve the skills of our teams.

Anyone needing assistance for Garda vetting or logging into a safeguarding refresher course should contact Ann Gallagher.