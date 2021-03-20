A new season, and reasons to be optimistic for Finn Harps supporters

There is a real sense of optimism among Harps supporters as we face into the new 2021 League of Ireland season.

A hugely impressive run of results at the end of the 2020 campaign saw their team deservedly avoid being in the relegation play-off shake-up.

And in what turned out to be their final game of last season, their team gave Shamrock Rovers a mighty fright when they led 2-0 at half-time in their FAI Cup quarter final in Ballybofey.

Okay, Harps would eventually lose out 3-2, but only after a highly controversial second half during which the visitors were awarded three penalties in five second half minutes.

Four months on, and here we go again.

So can Harps kick on from that fine finish to last season? They lost only once in their final eight league games, a run of results that saw them finish the campaign level on points with Derry City and only six points off third placed Dundalk.

They have a tricky start. They open at home to a Bohs team who are considered by many to be best placed to challenge Shamrock Rovers for league honours this season.

Then it’s away to Dundalk before a tricky trip to newly promoted Drogheda United in their third game.

A good start would be welcome. Last year Harps won at home to Sligo Rovers in their opening game and then were denied another three points at Derry when the home side sneaked a last minute equaliser in a 1-1 draw at the Brandywell.

Those two good results were followed by defeats by Dundalk and Cork City before lockdown restrictions were imposed on March 13. Harps didn’t kick a ball again until August 1.

The Premier Division was eventually decided over a shortened 18-game season.

This time around, fingers crossed, we won’t have the same upheaval. It will mean a 36-game league campaign which will test the best of squads.

On that front, Ollie Horgan and his assistant Paul Hegarty look to have prepared well.

They have assembled a strong panel which is high in numbers and perhaps more importantly, experience and talent.

That said, there are players gone from last season. The likes of Sam Todd, Raff Cretaro, Gareth Harkin and Aidy Delap will all be hard to replace. Time will tell just how well Horgan has done in his transfer dealings. But at first glance, his new arrivals look to be a good bit of business.

Will Seymore, signed from Sligo Rovers, will add quality to the Harps midfield. Ryan Shanley, a striker, has signed on loan from Hibs and along with another new arrival, former Hamilton frontman, Tunde Owolabi, will give Horgan options in attack along with the re-signed Adam Foley.

Horgan has also signed Ryan Rainey from Bonagee United, a player with plenty of talent who can do a job in a number of positions.

But it’s the fact that so many of last year’s squad were keen to stay with Harps that is perhaps most pleasing. Karl O’Sullivan was strongly linked with a move to Derry City shortly after last season ended. But he turned down those approaches to stay at Finn Park.

Dave Webster would surely have been a target for newly promoted Drogheda or Longford, but was happy to put pen to paper on another deal at Harps. The same could be said for Ryan Connolly who must surely have been on Galway United’s radar. The midfielder had a fine season in 2020, and Harps fans will be hoping for more of the same.

The bookies are predicting that Horgan’s side will finish eighth in the ten-team Premier Division with Longford Town and Drogheda the teams fancied to struggle.

Naturally, Ollie Horgan will laugh off those predictions and with a game against Drogheda United to come on the third weekend of the new season, he’s already got his homework done on them.

“Realistically no team will really know where they are at until we get started,” Horgan said.

“Drogheda have signed big. They have signed league-winning players, the likes of Dane Massey (Dundalk) and Dinny Corcoran (Bohs). Darragh Markey, who has signed from St Pat’s is a Premier Division player of high quality.

“Even our own Dan O’Reilly has joined them. Dan was with us for a year two years ago. I think they are aiming a lot higher than a relegation scrap.”

Asked how important their meeting will be in early April, Horgan said:

“It could be the most difficult of the first three games, and because it’s away.

“Look, there is never anything easy in the Premier Division. There’s nothing easy in the First Division either as we have found in our time there.

“Certainly Drogheda away is as difficult as Bohs at home. But there’s probably no way of knowing how we are until we get up and running on Saturday night.”

Unfortunately, much of the new season is going to be played behind closed doors as the lockdown restrictions continue.

It’s a situation that’s out of the league’s hands but the Harps boss is hoping that restrictions are eased before too long.

“We can’t say we ever got used to having no support. We had to almost blank it out at home because it was a savage loss to us.

“Away from home, it was a bigger loss for the opposition. But for us with the home support that we have, they were very vocal in the good days and to be fair to them, even in the bad days, they struck with us. They’re a huge loss to us. I remember making the comment when we were 3-0 down after 35 minutes in Tallaght, we were probably delighted that there was no support there. But at home for the support we get and the way they back us, it’s a massive loss and please God we can get them back.”