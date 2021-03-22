Success for former Donegal school student at American swimming championships

Former Coláiste Cholmcille, Ballyshannon student Mona McSharry was among the honours at the prestigious 2021 NCCA Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships in America over the weekend.

Representing University of Tennessee Athletics, the hugely talented Irish swimmer finished third in the 200 yards breaststroke final and also had success in the relays.

In the 100 breaststroke she was fourth but set a new PB of 57.80.

McSharry, who is hoping to take part in the Tokyo Olympics, added a second honour in the 200 medley relay, giving her four total All-America accolades through the first three days of the competition.

The Sligo native broke the Tennessee record in the 100 breast at last month's SEC Championships.

"She had a really good night," associate head coach Ashley Jahn said. "She was very, very competitive and it was exciting to see her race on that stage and lower her own school record."

In January, she was named the Female Freshman of the Week at the University following a string of fine performances.

From Grange in Co. Sligo, she did much of her training as a teenager at Ballyshannon Marlins Swim Club.

McSharry has a string of Irish titles and records to her name.