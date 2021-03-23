Feely included in Ireland Six Nations squad - but injury rules out Muldoon

Donegal’s Laura Feely has been named in the Ireland squad for the forthcoming Women’s Six Nations rugby tournament which will start next month.

Ireland will begging their truncated Six Nations campaign against Wales on Saturday, April 10.

Five uncapped players have been included in the Adam Griggs' Ireland squad which also includes Ballybofey's Laura Feely.

However, there is no place for Ballybofey's Larissa Muldoon because of injury.

Ireland will also be without the experienced Ciara Cooney and Edel McMahon, also due to injuries.

Each team will have two pool fixtures in this year's Six Nations, with the corresponding placings in each pool playing each other in the third week.

Ireland open against Wales at the Arms Park in Cardiff on April 10, and then host France in Donnybrook the following week.