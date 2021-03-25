'We wanted to come here and win, so it's disappointing' - Coleman

Contact

Ireland goalkeeper Mark Travers is beaten by a wonderful finish from Aleksandar Mitrović

Seamus Coleman produced one of his best performances in an Ireland shirt for some time, but ultimately, it was a night of disappointment for the Killybegs man.

The Republic of Ireland started their FIFA 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign with a 3-2 defeat in Belgrade as Serbia took the opening three points at the Rajko Mitic Stadium. 

Stephen Kenny’s side had taken the lead through Alan Browne but Aleksandar Mitrović’s brace in the second half was the difference despite a late goal from James Collins.

"You are always disappointed to lose a game, especially going 1-0 up," Coleman told RTÉ Sport.

"We had a new system tonight and I thought we did it quite well.

"Ultimately if you concede three goals at this level, chances are you’ll lose the game so it is disappointing but there are a lot of positives to take.

"We tried to play out from the back, we did it well at times, I think. We probably could have stayed a bit braver as the game went on but we’ll learn from that, I’m sure.

"We’re disappointed, some good performances individually but we wanted to come here and win the game and we haven’t done that so that’s the disappointment." 

So it’s a losing start for Ireland, and their manager, Stephen Kenny felt his team deserved better.

"Overall, I can't believe that we conceded three goals because it didn’t look like the type of match that we would concede three goals,” he said.

“They had a period in the first half when they pushed us back, tactically, Tadic came right into midfield, both their number 10s dropped into midfield and overloaded up a little bit, but they didn’t penetrate, we were comfortable defensively.

"Seamus Coleman marshalled his defence brilliantly. It was a great first goal from Alan Browne, great cross from Callum Robinson and a good header.

"3-1 down was a kick in the teeth, you're wondering how are you 3-1 down.

"We worked well and we got a goal back and we rallied. All the substitutes made an impact and we felt we were getting going at the end, but we just come out thee wrongs side of a narrow defeat." 

Ireland faces Luxembourg next as Stephen Kenny’s side look to bounce back in the Aviva Stadium on Saturday.

Serbia: Marko Dmitrović (GK), Strahinja Pavlović, Filip Mladenović (Filip Kostić 46), Nikola Milenković (capt), Dušan Tadić (Nemanja Gudel 76), Stefan Mitrović, Uroš Račić (Nemanja Maksimović 62), Milan Gajić, Saša Lukić, Dušan Vlahović (Luk Jović 81), Filip Djuričić (Aleksandar Mitrović 62).  

Ireland: Mark Travers (GK), Seamus Coleman (capt), Enda Stevens, Ciaran Clark (Robbie Brady 79), Matt Doherty, Alan Browne (James Collins 79), Aaron Connolly (Shane Long 66), Callum Robinson (James McClean 79), Jayson Molumby (Jeff Hendrick 61), Josh Cullen, Dara O'Shea. 

Referee: Davide Massa (ITA)

 

