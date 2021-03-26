Donegal GAA Clubcall round-up

MAIN PIC: From the archives - Donegal supporter James Ward, from Glenfin, 'The Honey Monster', attracts the attention of ticket sellers Conal Gallagher and Hugh Pat Clerkin, right, as he makes his way to the Ulster GAA Football Senior Championship semi-final between Donegal and Down at Kingspan Breffni Park, Cavan in June 2013 Picture: Brian Lawless / SPORTSFILE

We're closing in on Easter weekend, and hopefully some news of a possible easing of restrictions which might allow a return to play at some levels of the game.

The case numbers aren't coming down as quickly as we would like, but we remain hopeful that there will be some on-field activity allowed before too long.

In the meantime, here's a round-up of all that's been happening across out county's clubs.

AODH RUADH

Poker night: There's a great buzz ahead of the Aodh Ruadh Bord na nÓg Online Texas Hold 'em Poker Night this Saturday.

The online gameplay is powered by Pokerstars and after the great craic we had at the dry run last weekend we're mega excited ahead of the real deal this Saturday. Entry is €30, with the action getting under way at 8pm. Book your seat on our Klubfunder.com page.

membership: Our club membership deadline of March 31 is closing in. The club has decided this year in consideration of the impact of Coronavirus on the 2020 playing season, as a once-off, we will be giving a reduction on memberships paid between now and March 31.

Membership can be paid online or at our club lotto stand outside Centra this Saturday.

MEETING: The monthly club executive meeting will take place, via Zoom, this Thursday at 9pm. To receive the link for the meeting, please text Lisa on 085-1061456.

Condolences: It was with great sorrow that we learned of the passing of Club Vice President Alan Kane in the early hours of last Tuesday, just a few months shy of his 76th birthday.

An authentic legend not only of Aodh Ruadh, but Donegal football, his passing will be felt right across the county and beyond. After making his Ulster championship debut against Antrim in 1970, he was between the posts as Donegal brought home our first ever Anglo Celt Cup in 1972 and played a major role in securing our second Ulster triumph in 1974.

He had a glittering club career, most notably with the all-conquering Ballyshannon / Bundoran combination of St Joseph's. He resurrected camogie in Aodh Ruadh in the 1980s, enjoying great success. Then in 1992 he was one of the founding members of Ladies football in the club and was part of the management team as we won our only senior ladies county title in 1995. He was inducted into the Aodh Ruadh Hall of Fame in 2002.

Our thoughts are with Alan’s wife Patricia, daughters Fiona, Frances and Grainne, son, Pauric, brothers Teddy and Jim, the wider family and their all friends.

Thank you to all who turned out for our guards of honour on Thursday.

We also extend our condolences to the family of Hugh John McGonigle on his passing last week. Hugh John would have lined out for Aodh Ruadh in the 1950s.

Our sincere sympathies go to his wife Marie, sons and daughters, Michelle, Hugh John Jr, Michael, Declan, Karl and Diane; his sister Mary, and to his many relatives and friends. May he rest in peace.

Card payments: The club are delighted to announce we now have a facility to accept debit and credit card payments. This means you will now be able to pay for your lotto and club membership by card at the lotto stand outside Centra on Saturdays.

Bingo: We had another smashing night of bingo on Friday with €2,100 in prizes scooped up. Congratulations to our house winners: Emma Knott, Maureen Regan, Sharyn Joyce, Donna Canavan, Phyllis Crowe, Katie McLoughlin, Nicole Brennan, Rosaleen O'Brien, Ellen McGloin and Joyce Proudfoot. Our €650 snowball survived and rises now to €700, helping bring our prize pot over the €2,100 mark.

This Friday we will be back broadcasting to the world from Bingo HQ via Zoom.

Best wishes: Best of luck to Niall McCready and Aidan Murray who were recently named in the Naomh Bríd management team.

lotto: There was no winner of last week's Aodh Ruadh Lotto jackpot of €6,600. The winning numbers drawn were 5, 7, 9, 13, 14 and 18. The two lucky dip winners of €25 each were Bryan McGuinness and Niamh Lawless.

Thanks to Aaron Neilan and Darragh Flood Dolan for doing the draw, and thanks and to all who played the lotto last week.

The lotto team for McCosker’s Centra on Saturday is Juvenile Hurlers.

Naomh Brid

Thanks: CLG Naomh Brid would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who has paid their membership for 2021, your continued is support is greatly appreciated by all. Membership is still open and can be paid via The Clubforce Appor to any executive member. Adult membership is €40.

Management: The club is delighted to announce the Senior men’s management team for 2021 - Michael Gallagher- Manager; Niall Mc Cready- Assistant Manager/coach; Clint Walsh- Coach; Aidan Murray- Coach; Mickey Quinn- Stats/coach; Donal Martin- Medical/Coach; Shane Bohan- Physio.

We wish them the very best of luck for the 2021 season.

Realt na Mara

Bunotto Results: There was no winner of this week’s jackpot. The winning numbers were 7 9 13 14 18.

The Lucky Dip €50 winners were Shane O’Donnell, Bundoran and Brian Carr, Dublin. Next week's jackpot will be €6,950.

Condolences: The members of CLG Realt na Mara would like to express their deepest sympathy to the families of PJ Gilbride, Gaelic Park and Alan Kane, Portnason on their recent sad passing.

May both their gentle souls rest in peace.

Ladies: Best of luck to all our players and their families who are taking part in the final week of the LGFA Get Active initiative. A huge effort has been put in by all over the past number of weeks. Keep up the good work and all information can be accessed on the LGFA FB page.

Gaeil Fhánada

Lotto: Results for draw on March 21, numbers: 1, 8, 14, 16, 21. No jackpot winner.

€100 Winner: Fiona Shiels. Next week’s Jackpot: €4050.

membership: If you are interested in our combined Lotto and Membership package for 2021, it's important that you sign up by March 31. (The first draw will take place on April 4.)

Other membership options will remain open for another few weeks.

Lidl promotion: We’re continuing our quest to reach 100 full Lidl stamp cards for the reward of two sets of Lidl sponsored jerseys.

We continue to rely on everybody’s assistance to help us reach that target. If you do your weekly shop in Lidl, please use the Lidl Plus App and select Gaeil Fhánada.



St Nauls

Slotto: Results from 21/03/2021. The numbers drawn were 2 5 4 6 3 1 7. There was no winner of this week’s jackpot.

The consolation prize of €80 goes to Michelle Quinn. Remember to purchase your ticket in Londis Mountcharles, Cassidy's of Inver or from our online platform through clubforce.

10 WEEK DRAW: Tickets for the 10 week development draw are now available on line through our new website, Sheerin Londis, village shop Frosses, executive members and senior players.

Congratulations to Aine O’Donnell, Doorin Line who won the first bonus draw of 5 free tickets.

Tickets bought before Easter Monday will be included in a special Easter bonus draw.

Thank you to everyone for your continued support.

Killybegs

Raffle winners: St Patrick’s Day 5K Raffle Winners: A massive thank you to each of our local businesses who donated raffle prizes. It is very much appreciated.

1. Kayla Cunningham - Sweet News; 2. Elaine Smith - Atlantic Treasures Fish Shop; 3. Molly May Murrin - Mc Ginleys; 4. Clara Mc Guinness - Super Valu; 5. Carol Mc Hugh - McLoone Butchers; 6. Katelyn Mc Brearty - Super Valu; 7. Michelle Cunningham - Mc Ginleys; 8. Levi Kelly - McLoone Butchers; 9. Danielle Gallagher - Atlantic Treasures Fish Shop.

Thank you to everyone who turned out on the day and donated. A committee member will be in contact with the winners with their voucher prize.

Online Bingo: A big thanks to everyone who played our online Bingo this week and we look forward in seeing you all again next week and please spread the word.

Kilotto: Kilotto numbers 5,9,24,27. No winner. Next week’s Jackpot is €1,370.

Consolation prize winner was Roseanne O'Donnell, Emerald Drive.

St Michaels

Membership: 2020-2021 Membership is due on March 31. If you have any questions, contact Ann Marie on 087 945 4107 or Suzi on 087 284 9214.

Lotto: There was no Jackpot winner in the Mini Lotto on Sunday night last. The numbers drawn were: 9,10,11,12,13,20. There were no Match 5 winners. 32 people Matched 4 and their names were drawn. The €100 was winner was Theresa Tolhurst c/o Ann Duffy who bought her tickets online.

Online Bingo: The St. Michael’s Online Bingo is now live every Sunday evening at 8pm.

The €100 on the 5th Game on Sunday last was won by Martina Maguire, the €50 was won by Liam Hagney, Falcarragh.

The €200 on the last game was won by Cora Moore, Ray, Falcarragh, the €50 was won by Mary Kate McBride, Kilmacloo, Creeslough.

Naomh Columba

ONLINE BINGO: Next zoom bingo takes place this evening (Thursday). Books available to buy from Clg Naomh Columba Bingo Facebook page until 4pm Thursday.

Tá an Snowball €4,880 ar 45 uimhireacha no níos lú agus €620 sa Phóta Óir fa Choinne an Joker. Go raibh maith agat as do chuid tacaiochta.

lidl promotion: When shopping in Lidl if you add Naomh Columba as the club as your team of choice on the app, with every €30 spent you collect stamps. If we reach 50 stamp cards we will win a set of jerseys for one of our ladies teams.



Naomh Conaill

Draw: Our Centenary Development Draw was launched on St Patrick's Day by Jim McGuinness. The 1st prize is €20,000, 2nd prize €5,000 plus 8 other prizes. Tickets are €20 or 3 for €50.

Tickets for our draw are available in Gala, Kelvon, McGuinness takeaway, Post Office, Co-Op shop & hardware, Dinnys, McGeehan Tyres and will be at the coffee trailer in Fintown within the next few days. Also available at www.naomhconailldraw.ie

membership: Due to Covid-19 restrictions all memberships will be done either online/Clubforce App.

Cloughaneely

Lotto: The numbers drawn were 9,14,16,17,18,20. No jackpot winner, we had 8 match 4’s; Congratulations James McGeady, Clonbara who was the winner drawn for the €100.

Our jackpot will be remaining at €6,000 for the next while due to reduced sales as a result of Covid. Tickets are available in various outlets throughout the parish. You can also purchase online.

membership: Club membership for 2021 is now due. The preferred method of payment for the time being is online. If you do wish to pay in cash an envelope (which is CLEARLY marked with your name, the amount contained in the envelope and what the payment is for) can be dropped into Ciaran in Batch or into Martin in Shane McGee’s shop.

Details for registration of underage players will be issued in due course.

100 club: Thanks to everyone who signed up for this year’s 100 club. The first draw of the new season took place on March 17.

The winners were: €500 winner: Marjorie McFadden; €100 winners: Denis Doohan, (Killult), Noel and Marjorie O’Dubhgáin, Carmel Geaney, John McGinley (buses), Karen Sweeney.

Comhghairdeas libh!



Kilcar

Membership: With the deadline for club membership fast approaching, we are giving members a chance to win back their membership fee. All members registered by March 31 will automatically be entered into a draw to win their membership fee back. We are giving 3 family, 3 adult and 3 juvenile/student memberships back to the lucky winners.

bingo: Our next Bingo will be at 8pm (join Zoom from 7.30pm) this Sunday with the Jackpot now at €6,600 on 45 numbers and a prize fund of €1,200. Book of 9 games €10 and double book €15.

Entries for bingo close midday on Saturday, any entries after this time will be included in the following week’s draw.

Week Two winners were: €200 Carmel Ellis; €120 John Cunningham; €100 Brid Campbell; €80 Catherine McShane; €70 Margaret McGinley, Sandra Cannon, Margaret Doherty, Pamela Bonner, Mary O’Byrne, Marie Cunningham, Michelle Lowther agus Donal Campbell.

Club Lotto: Is iad uimhreacha Lotto ná seachtaine seo nó: 11, 21, 23 agus 27. Buaiteoirí eile: €50 Conal Gildea, Ardara; €30 Martina Byrne, Teelin; €20 Claire McHugh, Dublin agus Tajean Byrne, London. Béidh €4,100 i bPóta Óir na seachtaine seo chugainn.

Urris

Lockdown: A year has passed since the first lockdown and a year without much football or activity at Straid.

Hopefully by this weekend we will get some good news and see a date for returning to training. So, we as a club can get back to doing what we are best at. Until then please hold firm and stay safe.

Lidl fundraiser: If shopping in Lidl these days please support the Urris ladies from now until Sunday, April 11.

Whenever you spend over €30 in store and scan your Lidl Plus card you earn a stamp and so on.

Thanks to all who have supported the club so far.



Malin

Fundraiser: Our “Going Solo For Danny” fundraiser kicked off on St Patrick’s Day, with many supporters undertaking socially distanced walks, some members went on runs, while others got in some soloing practice as they set off with ball in hand in a bid to get the kms up.

It does the heart good to see so many out and about showing their support, here in Malin, Inishowen, throughout Ireland and even in the USA. A lovely event to get the whole family involved and great to see those future stars practicing their soloing, all in aid of a great cause for St Luke’s Hospital, Dublin and in support of Danny.

Remember to take pictures, videos and send messages into your various coaches or to our Facebook page so that we can post on the page and keep Danny updated and his spirits high!

Lotto: There was no winner of last week’s lotto jackpot of €1650. Sequence drawn was 8-4-1-2-3-5-6-7.

The winner of the €50 consolation prize was Mary Ann Mc Devitt, Glengad Mountain. Seller’s prize went to Oisin Hasson.

As always we would like to thank the local community for their continued support of our weekly lotto draw.

Club Membership: Membership can be paid at the clubhouse on Saturday from 10-12 noon. Just put money in an envelope with a name and contact number and drop it in the membership box outside the door. Club will then contact you to confirm your registration. €20 adult . €2 non playing juvenile.

Contact Roisin on 0877714420 or Paul on 0872259592 with queries. Remember you can still pay online.

Termon

Lotto: Results from March 19, numbers drawn were 1, 3,5,17. There was no winner of the jackpot. We had no winners of Match 3. The open draw winners of €10 Each were John Doherty, Cill an Oir, Kevin McCafferty, Gracies Stores, Mary Doherty, Mandys, Shaun McDaid, McElwaine Butchers, Linda McElwaine,Millbridge.

Next week’s Jackpot €10,000. Thank you for supporting our weekly Lotto.

Bingo: The club’s online bingo continues to gain support from all over the country and as far afield as Canada! Details on how to play, and information can be found on the Termon bingo Facebook page, with the chance to win a free book. This week’s total payout will be €3,000, with €1,000 top prize on game 8.

So eyes down at 8pm on Friday nights via zoom.

membership: Registration is now in full swing at the moment, and with the deadline of March 31 fast approaching, we urge all members to use the online registration link, or contact any committee member. There is a chance to win your fee back with the early bird draw, all details on the social media outlets.

Fundraiser: Tickets are selling well for the senior team’s fundraiser, with a pedigree heifer as top prize or €2,000. Tickets available online at the Termon PDF competitions Facebook page or in selected local stores.

Naomh Ultan

Skills Challenge: The Naomh Ultan underage coach, Dermot McGlynn takes us through the solo in Week 1 of our Skills Challenge on Facebook.

Make sure to get out and practise this skill, especially with the weather improving. Check back to the Naomh Ultan Facebook page next week for Week 2.

Royal Flush Lotto: Royal Flush Lotto results for March 21 were 6, 8, 13, and 15. There was no winner of the jackpot of €1120, consolation prizes went to Edward Kyles, Shane Reynolds and Shane McGlynn. Next week's jackpot now stands at €1140. Thank you for your support and congratulations to our consolation prize winners. Make sure not to miss out on next weekend's Royal Flush Lotto by entering via www.naomhultan.com or our club app.

Bingo: Our weekly Friday Night Bingo returned last Friday, March 19 and we had a very successful night. Thanks to everyone who played and who in turn supported the club during this difficult time for fundraising. Our bingo will continue again this week on Friday, March 26t at 9pm.

€1000 in prizes are up for grabs and our Jackpot on the 45th number of the last game now stands at €1520.

We've two options available for buying books: Books are available to purchase on our website - https://www.naomhultan.com/products or via our club app on ClubZap.

Pay and Collect at Floyd's Mace, Dunkineely - call into the shop and order your books.