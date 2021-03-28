Contact

Coleman bemoans 'embarrassing result' as Luxembourg beat Ireland

World Cup qualification hopes in tatters

cOLEMAN

Seamus Coleman shows his disappointment after Saturday night's defeat to Luxembourg PICTURE: Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Reporter:

Reporter

Republic of Ireland captain Seamus Coleman offered no excuses after his team fell to an embarrassing home defeat to Luxembourg in Saturday night’s World Cup qualifier.

"It’s a shocking result, an embarrassing result,” Coleman told RTE after the game.

"Let’s not hide behind anyone for that, that’s on us as players. We should be embarrassed.”

Not surprisingly the Irish team, and their manager Stephen Kenny, have come in for strong criticism from the soccer public after the result at the Aviva.

The defeat, against a team ranked 98th in the world, leaves Ireland bottom of the group and just two games in, our hopes of World Cup qualification are practically over.

Coleman’s own performance was one of the few positives from a disastrous night.  

"As players we need to have a good hard look at ourselves,” he said afterwards.

“You need people demanding the ball out there and I don’t think we did that enough.

"If we were building up on one side then you need people to want it out the other side. I don’t think we heard enough voices.

"I’ve got to come out here and do an interview but there are no words for that." 

He added:  "It’ll take a while to get over that one because it’s embarrassing, full stop."

