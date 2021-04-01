Contact

Foley an injury concern for Finn Harps ahead of Drogheda trip

League's top scorer battling to be fit for Saturday night

Adam Foley

Injury concern - Adam Foley of Finn Harps PICTURE: STEPHEN DOHERTY

Reporter:

Chris Ashmore

In-form striker Adam Foley is in a battle to overcome an injury as top-of-the-table Finn Harps travel to face Drogheda United in the SSE Airtricity League on Saturday. (Kick-off 6pm).
The league’s hottest property at the moment, Foley has bagged all three of the club’s goals so far this season, getting the winner in the opening game against Bohemians and then adding a brace in last week’s 2-1 away win in Dundalk.
However, Harps boss Ollie Horgan says that Foley is “doubtful” having picked up a knee injury.
Midfielder Ryan Connolly, who had to get a scan after the Bohemians game, remains out with a hamstring-related injury and will be a big loss.
Foley, who played a significant role in helping Finn Harps to stay up last season, has certainly hit the ground running again.
The Dubliner joined Harps mid-way through last season and was limited to five appearances as a substitute and two full matches.
But he certainly made an impact, not least with a goal in a 3-2 win over St. Patrick’s Athletic in the penultimate home league game, and then with the matchwinner in the final league game, a 1-0 success against Waterford.

