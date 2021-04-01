Unique online debate to feature Packie and Shay

Contact
A teenage Shay Given pictured with Packie Bonner
Packie Bonner and Shay Given will be special guests on an online debate later this evening where they will share their memories of growing up in Donegal, and recall how sport was such an important part of their lives all those years ago.
It’s all part of a unique sports project which has brought different generations in Donegal together to share memories and opinions on the impact of sport in their community.
The project is organised by Donegal Sports Partnership, supported by the EU through Donegal County Council’s Peace 4 Action Plan.
It was initially set up to develop a practical social soccer / walking football initiative in both Raphoe and Falcarragh working with Raphoe Town FC and Ionad Naomh Fionnán.
However, plans had to be revised as a result of Covid-19 and the Level 5 restrictions. Instead, over the last number of weeks, Donegal Sports Partnership has been delivering online weekly sessions with the groups, under the stewardship of local journalists Diarmaid Doherty and Ciaran O'Donnell.
These sessions have also been supported by other external speakers who have come on to share their life experiences.
Tonight’s online session will hear from Packie and Shay - two Donegal men who went on to enjoy such successful careers for club and country. They will share some of their own memories of growing up in Donegal, and while they have been living away from here for most of their lives, they will explain why home still means so much to them.
