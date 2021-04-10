Contact

High flying Harps host Waterford tonight in Finn Park

Donegal club unbeaten so far this season

LISTEN: Ollie Horgan says first goal was crucial in Finn Harps' win over Derry

Finn Harps Ollie Horgan will be aiming to maintain his sides unbeaten run

Finn Harps are back on home soil as Waterford FC make the trip to Ballybofey this evening. 

The two sides met in the final league game in 2020 where the hosts came out on top, securing their Premier Division status while denying the Blues a spot in the Europa League qualifying rounds.

Harps are undefeated so far in the 2021 season, sporting seven points from nine after a hard earned draw in Drogheda a week ago. The visitors meanwhile bounced back from a losing start to secure their first victory of the season at Derry City. 

Harps boss Ollie Horgan said: “The only disappointment from last weekend is that we went one nil up and gave the lead away. But as I said at the time, it’s done and dusted and from that evening the focus has been on Waterford. 

"If we don’t prepare well we’ll be in serious trouble. They’ve recruited well, some of them we know and some of them we don’t. They have Irish Internationals, experienced players and we’re doing our best with the footage so far to get up to speed with some of their more unknown talents.

"They’re improving each game and are definitely going to be a force to be reckoned with. Any result in the Brandywell is a fantastic result and they will be coming up here on Saturday with no fear at all.”

On the injury front, Harps look to once again be without the services of Ryan Connolly, Conor Barry and Mark Timlin. Barry McNamee is also a doubt.

