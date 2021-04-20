Fantastic performance as Mona McSharry achieves Olympic qualifying time

Mona McSharry has booked her place at the Tokto Olympic Games after achieving the qualifying time in the 100m breaststroke at Tuesday morning's Swim Ireland National Team trials.

In a blistering performance, the Marlin's Swimming Club member, swam 1:06.97 which was just inside the qualification time of 1:07.07.

It's a wonderful start to the event for the Grange native who is among a number of Olympic hopefuls in action.

The trials are taking place this week at the National Aquatic Centre.