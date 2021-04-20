Donegal given tough task as they are drawn away to Down in preliminary round

Contact
Hugh McFadden . . . ready for another championship campaign Picture: Sportsfile
Declan Bonner and Donegal will face Down in Newry in the preliminary round of the Ulster Championship.
If they win in Newry then they will have a home game against Rory Gallagher's Derry in the quarter-final.
Should Donegal defeat Down and Derry, they will face either Tyrone or Cavan in the Ulster semi-final.
Donegal will be hoping to put last year's Ulster final defeat to Cavan behind them as they begin the new season.
Donegal's great record in the Ulster championship will again be tested, having reached nine finals in the last 10 years.
Their last meeting with Down was in the Ulster semi-final of 2018 when Donegal were easy winners 2-22 to 1-12. They also met in the 2013 semi-final and the 2012 final with Donegal winners also on those occasions.
The Ulster Championship will begin on the last weekend of June with the Ulster final set for weekend of July 31/August 1.
THE FULL ULSTER CHAMPIONSHIP DRAW IS:
Preliminary Round:
Down v Donegal
Quarter-finals:
Down/Donegal v Derry
Armagh v Antrim
Monaghan v Fermanagh
Tyrone v Cavan
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.