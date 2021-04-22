Bundoran Golf Club in top shape ahead of return to play on Monday

Golfers all across the county are dusting down the irons and getting the golf shoes ready for a return to the fairways on Monday.

And here in Donegal, we are blessed with some fantastic course - all we need now for next week is a spell of good weather!

Bundoran Golf Club, founded in 1894, is one of the oldest golf clubs in Ireland. It is a clifftop links on a rugged headland overlooking Donegal Bay on the Wild Atlantic Way. Our golfer friendly Course, with panoramic views of the Atlantic Ocean and a backdrop of the magnificent Dartry Mountains, presents a challenge to all golfers.

Surrounding the course you may see surfers enjoying the rolling Atlantic waves or locals strolling on the famous cliff edge Rougey walk or even marine visitors such as dolphins and seals.

Designed by Harry Vardon, our golf course is a testing 18 hole, Par 70. His design philosophy was “to give pleasure to golfers of all degrees” so we are sure that you will enjoy your golfing experience and the warm welcome that you receive in Bundoran Golf Club.

The Captains and President at Bundoran Golf Club for 2021 - Captain, Gerald McGloin; President, Deirdre Mulligan and Lady Captain, Josephine McGurran

WELCOME BACK

Bundoran Golf Club is delighted to be open from next week and welcoming back, for now, their members and hopefully the club will be very soon opening its doors to visitors and friends.

Bundoran's course staff have been working very hard since January preparing the Links for a return. The upside to this absence from the fairways is the rehabilitation that the course has undergone without traffic. Club officials are confident that you will see the difference.

The clubhouse and surrounds have been up-graded, continuing Bundoran GC's investment programme. The club is actively encouraging new members to join and David in the Pro Shop is always available to meet and greet those interested. Phone 07198 41302.

The club will be applying the Government regulations, HSE guidelines and the Golf Ireland Protocols. Members are asked to comply at all times and be aware of the needs of others in these concerning times.

Enjoy your golf from April 26.