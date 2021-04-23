BREAKING: Johnny Dunleavy to play for Finn Harps against St Pat's

Contact
Johnny Dunleavy (right) who has joined Finn Harps PICTURE: P Ben McShane/Sportsfile
Ballybofey man Johnny Dunleavy is a surprise inclusion in the Finn Harps team for tonight's Premier Division meeting with St Patrick's Athletic.
The former Sligo Rovers man's arrival at Finn Park has been kept under the radar by the club.
He comes straight into the side in place of Ethan Boyle who drops from the squad.
Dunleavy spent the last two seasons with Sligo Rovers having captained Cork City during a successful seven year spell on Leeside.
Prior to that, the 29 year old was with Wolves, and made a handful of appearances with Barnet before injury curtailed his career across the water.
His inclusion for tonight's game is one of four changes for Harps. Karl O'Sullivan, Mark Russell and Ryan Shanley are also included with Tony McNamee, Adam Foley and Sean Boyd dropping to the bench
