"It's not the players fault" says Seamus Coleman on abandoned European Super League

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Everton captain Seamus Coleman says it was not the fault of the players at the 'Big Six' clubs for the Super League proposals.

On Sunday, 12 clubs announced their intention to play in a 20-team midweek league, from which 15 founder members would be exempt from relegation.

The clubs included six from the Premier League (Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham) plus three each from Italy and Spain.

The plans were greeted by a chorus of disapproval from all sections of the game - including Everton, who released a strongly worded statement on Tuesday in which they denounced the six would-be Premier League participants, saying their 'preposterous arrogance is not wanted anywhere in football'.

With fans protesting and the government threatening to take action, the six Premier League clubs had withdrawn from the proposed breakaway league by the end of the day, and it now appears very unlikely to happen.

Speaking to Sky Sports, The Donegal man said it was not the fault of the players at the 'Big Six' clubs for the Super League proposals.

"Our club made an unbelievable statement, I was so proud to be part to play for this football club when I read that statement," Coleman said.

"I really thought it summed up exactly what people were thinking and people were feeling.

"I have not got to play in the Champions League yet, but the aim every year is 'can you break into that top four?' and to hear that Champions League music for the first time, I am sure for players who have played in it, it's amazing.

"Leicester City won the Premier League that time and then went on to play in the Champions League

"So I am delighted with the conclusion [that the ESL is not happening], delighted to be a part of this football club and delighted to see how people rallied around to put this nonsense to bed."

Coleman says fans will continue to be upset with the self-styled 'big six' who wanted to join the proposed Super League -but thinks they will know where to direct their ire.

"It's not the players' fault by any means," said Coleman.

"I think fans will be angry but I think ultimately they know that it's not any of the Liverpool players, or any of the Chelsea players, or any of the Man United players who are making these decisions.

"The players have nothing to do with it.

"It is the people higher up at the clubs who have let the fans down really and that is what's disappointing."

