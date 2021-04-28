Lucky winner of Termon GAA Club Lotto jackpot presented with prize

Gavin Buchanan was the toast of his friends over the weekend when news broke that he had won the Termon GAA club lotto.

37 year old Gavin a construction worker was at home in Killylastin with wife Claire and his five Children when he received the phone call from Termon GAA Club Chairman Brian Trearty at 10.30pm. It was a moment that Gavin found hard to believe, as he has done the Termon Lotto over the years at the Mc Ginley brothers Cill An Óir complex. It's ironic that the Mc Ginley twins who run this thriving shop, Grandfather Big Eddie Mc Ginley played a leading role in keeping the Termon Club afloat back in the sixties. Shaun and Patrick Mc Ginley are sons of former Termon star Charlie Joe Mc Ginley.

As Termon Chairman Brian Trearty handed Gavin Mc Ginley his €10,000 cheque the former Meadowbank resident quipped, I am lucky that the pubs are closed for it would cost me a fortune buying drinks all weekend.