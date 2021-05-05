Contact

Dates confirmed for this year's Ulster Senior Football Championship ties

Donegal travel to Down in first round

Caolan McGonigle of Donegal in action against Gearoid McKiernan of Cavan in last year's Ulster Final Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Reporter:

Diarmaid Doherty

The Ulster Council have confirmed the dates and times for the various fixtures in the Ulster Senior Football Championship.

This year's championship will get underway with the first round meeting of Down and Donegal. The match will be played at Pairc Esler in Newry on Sunday, June 27, throw-in at 1.15pm.

Should Donegal progress, they will play Derry in the last of the quarter-finals on Sunday, July 11 at 4pm. A win in that game, and Donegal will be out again the following Sunday, July 18 for their semi-final.

This year's Ulster Final will be played on Sunday, August 1.

The following are the dates and times for the Ulster SFC:


2021 Ulster GAA Football Senior Championship

First Round (Sunday 27 June)

An Dún V Dún na nGall at Páirc Esler (1.15pm)


Quarter Final (Saturday 03 July)

Muineachán V Fear Manach at St Tiernach’s Park (3.30pm)


Quarter Final (Sunday 04 July)

Ard Mhacha V Aontroim at Athletic Grounds (3.30pm)


Quarter Final (Saturday 10 July)

Tír Eoghain V An Cabhán at Healy Park (4.30pm)


Quarter Final (Sunday 11 July)

Doire V An Dún / Dún na nGall (4.00pm)

If Doire V An Dún at Celtic Park,

If Doire V Dún na nGall at Páirc MacCumhaill


Semi Final (Saturday 17 July)

Ard Mhacha / Aontroim V Muineachán / Fear Manach (4.00pm)


Semi Final (Sunday 18 July)

Tír Eoghain / An Cabhán V An Dún / Dún na nGall / Doire (2.00pm)


Senior Football Final (Sunday 01 August) (3.15pm)

