Webster a doubt as Harps prepare to face Bohemians

Finn Harps captain Dave Webster is battling to be fit to face Bohemians at Dalymount Park on Saturday evening (6pm).

The game marks the start of the second series of matches in what so far has been an enthralling SSE Airtricity Premier Division campaign.

Harps, after their history-making first league win at the Brandywell on Monday night, sit fourth in the table, just two behind Sligo Rovers.

However, their manager, Ollie Horgan, believes they will be tested to the limit against a strong Bohs team this weekend.

Horgan is sweating on the fitness of his captain Webster. The defender suffered a broken nose against Waterford FC last month and wore a protective mask in the two games that followed.

However, he’s back in the wars again after suffering a head injury against Derry City. He was replaced by Ethan Boyle for the final quarter of the game and Horgan isn’t sure if Webster will be okay for Saturday.

“I’ll know more on Thursday or Friday,” Horgan said.

“It’s very unfortunate. It looks like a recurrence of the head injury and we’re not sure how bad it is.”

Johnny Dunleavy, who missed the Derry game through injury, is not expected to be fit for the Bohs game while Ryan Connolly, Conor Barry and Shane McEleney remain out.

“Bohs are a good side, make no mistake about it,” Horgan said.

“Someday soon they are going to give some team a right good hiding. Let’s just hope it’s not this weekend that it happens.”