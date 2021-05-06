Donegal GAA chairman welcomes opening of new pop-up testing centres

Donegal GAA chairman Mick McGrath has welcomed the opening of two new Pop Up Walk-in Covid-19 Test Centres which are to be located at two Donegal GAA venues.

The new centres are part of HSE measures to deal with the high Covid-19 rate in the county, which is more than twice the national average.

The test centres will operate at the GAA Centre of Excellence in Convoy and the Carndonagh GAA clubhouse. The centres are both in areas that have Covid-19 rates above the national incidence rate.

Mr. McGrath re-iterated his message from earlier this week that all in Donegal should adhere to the Covid regulations.

He also extended his thanks to the various Donegal squads who have rescheduled activities to facilitate the HSE and also paid tribute to CLG Carndomhnaigh for their co-operation with the HSE.

Donegal GAA also thank the health workers of the county who have moved seamlessly from dealing with an onslaught of Covid patients in hospitals over the last 12 months to providing very efficient and well-run test and vaccination centres.

Mr McGrath revealed that Donegal senior footballers are acknowledging health workers' self-sacrifice by wearing a logo on their training tops saluting health workers.