McCann's Donegal hurlers ready to put it up to the big boys in Division 2A

Donegal may have their work cut out to survive in Division 2B this year - but boss Mickey McCann insists it's a challenge his players are relishing.

The format this season is straight promotion and relegation for the top and bottom-placed teams, so with the cushion of a play-off final removed, Donegal will have little margin for error against big-hitting sides Derry, Kildare, Mayo and Roscommon.

Burt man McCann said: "With London unable to play because of covid, it's a five-team league this year, and every one of those games is going to be massive for us.

"It will be tough going, no doubt, but this is exactly where we want to be. Beating Mayo in the Nickey Rackard final last year was a huge victory for us. We hadn't beat them since around 2003, I think, and it was a benchmark in terms of how we are progressing.

"Of course it will be a big ask to go to the likes of Derry and Kildare and take anything away. Those are the two teams that will be pushing for promotion.

"But none of the four sides will underestimate us. Teams would have taken us for granted in the past, but over the last few years we have really come on and every one of those sides will know that, on our day, we can get a result."

Donegal's biggest challenge on the horizon will arguably be their away match to reigning Christy Ring champions Kildare on May 15. Lilywhites boss David Herity listed promotion to Division 2A as his top priority at the start of last season and will have been bitterly disappointed not to have achieved that. They will have a serious point to prove this time around.

Before that, however, Donegal get their campaign underway against Roscommon this Sunday in O'Donnell Park (throw-in 2pm), and McCann is eyeing the encounter as an opportunity to snatch a crucial early win.

He said: "We're looking at this as a real chance to get two points on the table, and this year two or three points could be enough to keep a side up.

"We haven't played Roscommon since 2015, when we beat them in the Division 3A final. They've since gone up and played in the Christy Ring, so we know they're a good outfit.

"They have a good centre half back and are very dangerous up front, so our defence will have to be tight. Because we haven't played them in a while, we've been watching a few videos of them, so we'll have an idea what we're going to be up against."

The Donegal ranks will be without two key players this season, with Joe Boyle and Davin Flynn both stepping down from the panel.

"Joe retired at the end of last season," said McCann. "He was a great servant for us and we're sad to see him go.

"He's started a family and is living in Mayo, and I know a few of the clubs down there are looking for him, so it wouldn't surprise me to see him in a Mayo jersey one of these days.

"It's a similar thing for Davin, who has family and work commitments. But we've a big enough panel there. Declan Coulter is still with us, and Jack O'Loughlin (Buncrana) is another who has become a key player for us.

"There's a good mix of players from across all the clubs, and as usual there will be the opportunity for younger players to come in and show what they can do."

And, though there will be no fans cheering them on in Letterkenny this Sunday, McCann says his players will make the most of the fact that their first game out is on home soil.

He said: "I love O'Donnell Park, and I think it's the same for every hurler in the county. It's a place that has been very good to us over the years.

"Obviously you miss the fans. That was the disappointing thing about the Nickey Rackard final in Croke Park last year; we had one of our biggest wins and we couldn't even celebrate it with our friends and family, never mind spectators.

"But I don't think our players will have much trouble getting themselves geared up for Sunday. We're up where we want to be, and we want to prove we can compete."