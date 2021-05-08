BRIAN MCENIFF COLUMN: We lost a great friend in Michael O'Donnell

This week our thoughts are with Bernie and the O'Donnell family in Glenties with news of the death of Michael 'Jack' O'Donnell. He was one of the good characters of our time and he was a constant at Donegal games over a very long period.

I'm told that he started taking photographs in the early 1980s and you would always see him at the side of the field, be it MacCumhaill Park, Clones or Croke Park.

My memories of Michael go back to that famous National League game against Cork in 1991 when the first game was called off in Pairc Ui Chaoimh and Donegal supporters and the team were left stranded. Michael made it back as far as Sligo and I remember I got him a bed in the Great Southern. We struck up a great friendship after that.

But he was easy to like. He travelled with us to London in 1992. I remember we were short a few because of trips to Tory Island and other places. I had to call on the likes of Donal Reid's brother, Ollie and John Manky Duffy, who were in London at the time and they turned out for Donegal.

I checked Michael into the hotel with us and put him in a room with the late Seamus De Faoite. From that day on, I always referred to him as De Faoite and it stuck.

Since he got his illness I was in touch with him a number of times. The last call I made to him last week, I asked him how he was. "Never better", was his reply. He was always upbeat.

He was always just good fun and a great Donegal GAA man. I would regard him as a very good friend and a very honest and honourable fella.

There is a big family of them in it and his mother, Nora, is a fine woman. Younger brother Bradas also does a lot for the GAA.

Michael was just infectious. He will be greatly missed on the GAA fields and my sympathy goes to all the Gaels in Glenties and especially to Bernie and the O'Donnell clan.

May his soul rest in peace.

CLUB FOOTBALL

I'm told the Donegal CCC are meeting tonight to put a plan in place for the resumption of club activity and it is good that we have got this far. We have to keep our fingers crossed that there is no further increase in the Covid numbers. The Donegal situation has been worrying with numbers away above the national average.

Hopefully, things will turn a corner. I would urge people to be careful for another month or so. The prize of being able to live a normal life is within reach.

I'm told that they are hoping to start adult and underage club football early in June and there is a chance of an interrupted run of league games until near the end of August.

Clubs were issues with a questionnaire as to what format they wanted club football to take. We had a meeting on it in Bundoran.

The club championship is being planned for September and I would be hopeful at that stage that we will got to the stage where spectators will be allowed in to watch games.

But we have to be careful for the next month at least. The prospect of seeing games at club level will raise spirits again.

Brian McEniff was in conversation with Peter Campbell