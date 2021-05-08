Finn Harps face tough assignment away to Bohs

Contact
The Finn Harps line out for tonight's game
Finn Harps make the trip to the capital to take on Bohemians this Saturday evening. Kick-off at Dalymount Park is 6pm and the game is on watchloi.ie
Harps come into the game on a high having recorded their first ever league victory at the Brandywell after Monday night’s comeback victory.
The Gypsies however will be looking to kickstart their season after a disappointing start to the campaign in which they are yet to record a home win.
Harps recorded their first win at Dalymount in over 20 years in their last visit to the ground. Goals in either half from Mark Russell saw the visiting side take all three points courtesy of a 2-0 win.
Harps boss Ollie Horgan said: “We know ourselves how difficult a place Dalymount is to go. Bohs haven’t hit near the heights they are going to and they will absolutely do damage to someone in the coming weeks. We just have to hope it isn’t us. We’ll need to be on our game or it could be a long night for us in Dublin.”
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Ross Tierney of Bohemians scores his side's first goal as Harps lost out at Dalymount Park PHOTO: Seb Daly/Sportsfile
Fomrer TD and MEP Pat the Cope Gallagher taking part in the Darkness into Light walk this morning with popular local DJ Mal, straight from the comfort of his Meenmore studio to brave the elements
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.