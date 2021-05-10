Joe McQuillan again in charge of Donegal v Tyrone league opener in Healy Park

Not for the first time Cavan whistler Joe McQuillan will be in charge when Donegal and Tyrone meet in the first game of the Allianz National Football League on Saturday next in Healy Park, Omagh.

McQuillan was the man in the middle when the sides last met in the Ulster championship last year in MacCumhaill Park.

He was also the referee when the sides met in the Super 8s in MacCumhaill Park in 2018 and he has also refereed a couple of other league meetings between the teams.