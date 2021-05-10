GAA Masters competition to resume this year

Contact
Donegal Masters will get a chance to defend their All-Ireland crown with news that the Masters GAA will return this year.
Following our recent AGM we are delghted to announce the proposed return to Masters football this year.
1. All GMA training to resume from 1/7/21; this date may move forward depending on public health advice.
2. Provisional competition start date of 1/9/21 or perhaps a week earlier; again largely depending on public health advice.
3. Games every fortnight with a minimum of four-five games once format is settled on.
So counties can start organising their panels. Any player born in 1981 or before is eligible.
A return to play protocol is currently being drafted. This will be circulated when finalised.
