Allianz Expands Exclusive GAA Offers for Donegal fans

€20,000 available for GAA supporters to win for their GAA clubs

Staff Reporter

To mark the much-anticipated return of the Allianz Leagues for 2021, Allianz is offering GAA fans in Donegal access to exclusive offers on car and home insurance as well as the chance to win €5,000 for their nominated GAA club.

Through this offer, all new and existing customers will not only receive a great discount on their direct car or home insurance, but Allianz will also support their passion for the GAA by donating €10 for each policy purchased to their nominated GAA club.

In addition to this exclusive offer being open to all Donegal GAA fans, Allianz are investing a further €20,000 into clubs across the country. All customers availing of the offer will automatically be entered into a draw to win €5,000 for their nominated club, with one winner selected per province.

With a grand total of €20,000 up for grabs, and more through the offer, Allianz has expanded its investment into, and support of, grassroots Gaelic Games which includes the Allianz Cumann na mBunscol competitions.

CEO of Allianz Ireland, Seán McGrath said: “Allianz is looking forward to building on the GAA offer scheme this year allowing us to give back in a significant way to clubs at a grassroots level. We know that many of our customers are passionate about the GAA and supporting their passions and the communities where they live and work is central to how we want to use our partnerships.”

Allianz had sponsored the Allianz Leagues for 29 years and the competition for national schools, Allianz Cumann na mBunscol, since 1993 making them one of the longest running supporters of Gaelic Games in the country. Allianz is also the insurer of over 2,200 GAA clubs across Ireland.

For full details or to avail of this exclusive Allianz offer, get a quote now at www.allianz.ie/gaa

