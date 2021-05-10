Sligo Rovers confirm appointment of Declan Boyle as U-19s manager

Former Finn Harps captain Declan Boyle is back in management after being named as the new Sligo Rovers U-19 manager.

Boyle replaces fellow Killybegs man Brian Dorrian who stepped down from the position last week after taking up a new High Performance coaching role with the FAI

Now living in Mountcharles, Declan works with Leitrim Sports Partnership, and his last managerial position was with Finn Harps U-17s. Under Boyle, the Harps team won the league and cup double in 2018.

He returns to Sligo Rovers - a club with whom he retains a special connection having been part of the club's FAI Cup winning team from 1994.

Sligo Rovers head of academy Conor O’Grady said: “We’re delighted to welcome Declan back to the club. He is a very high calibre appointment.

“His record in football, from playing to coaching and work with underage players, is of the highest quality. He ticks all the boxes for us.

“It’s not an easy task to replace Brian who I want to thank because he has been a fantastic coach here and also a great colleague and friend. It’s great for him to get the post in Donegal.

“Declan takes his first training session tonight and I think he’ll make a big impact at the club. The Under-19 team are going to really benefit from what he brings.”

Boyle says he's delighted with the appointment.

“I’m thrilled to become the Under-19s manager. It’s a great opportunity," he said.

“There are great support mechanisms in place at the club and Conor has been brilliant to work with.

“Having been part of the emerging talent programme in Mayo, I know a lot of the current Under-19 team and players in the other groups.

“I enjoyed the time at Harps and having spent two years out, it’s a great time to take the role here.

“It is all about developing and improving young players. You only have to look at the players who have come through the set-up at Sligo Rovers in the last few years. I hope to continue that and try to improve every player we have in the group.”

Elsewhere, Aaron O’Connor, formerly of Warrenpoint Town and Boyle Celtic, is the new manager of the Sligo Rovers Women’s Under-17 side.

Brian Morahan, a Uefa A Licence goalkeeping coach, is the new head of goalkeeping in the academy.