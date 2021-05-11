Bonner and Donegal's focus firmly on season opener with Tyrone

Donegal manager Declan Bonner insists his team have put last November’s shock Ulster final defeat to Cavan behind them as they turn their focus to the new Allianz League campaign.

Donegal begin their new season against Tyrone in Omagh on Saturday evening.

And speaking at a press briefing in Convoy on Tuesday, the Donegal manager said they have moved on from that defeat to Cavan at Armagh’s Athletic Grounds.

“This 2021 is a new season and our total focus is now on that and where we can improve from last year,” he said.

“We are just back on the pitch three weeks. It is a short run in and it is a matter of just getting the group up to speed.

“They have done a huge amount of work on their own over the last number of months and have come back in great nick.

“But it is different when it comes to the group. It is about getting them up to match sharpness and we will be working on that over the next few weeks.”

MAIN PIC: Shaun Patton of Donegal and Peter Harte of Tyrone shake hands following the Ulster GAA Football Senior Championship Quarter-Final match between Donegal and Tyrone at MacCumhaill Pairc in Ballybofey last November. Photo: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Donegal have been boosted by the return to the squad of the Gaoth Dobhair pair of Odhran MacNeilis - who opted out of the squad at the start of last season - and Kieran Gillespie.

Odhran McFadden Ferry, also from Gaoth Dobhair, returns from a tour of duty with the Irish Defence Forces in Lebanon and is expected to make an immediate return to the squad.

“We are very conscious of the hectic schedule of games over the next few weeks and we intend to use the panel so everyone is going to get a chance,” the Donegal boss said

“The team is always picked on who is going well in training and if we feel they are ready we will have no problem including them.”

The St Eunan’s pair of Eamon Doherty and Conor O’Donnell, and Ciaran Diver, Moville are no longer in the squad.

Donegal play three games in the next three weeks in a reduced league programme. They are in an all-Ulster group along with Tyrone, Monaghan and Armagh.

After Saturday’s clash with the Red Hands they are home to Monaghan seven days later in MacCumhaill Park followed by Armagh, in the Athletic grounds, the following weekend.