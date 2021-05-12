Donegal to hold Fixtures Forum to decide club league and championship structures

The Donegal CCC are hosting a fixture forum next Tuesday May 18th to agree league and championship structures for adult football and hurling in the County for 2021. The forum will be on Microsoft teams at 8.30 pm and the attached PDF’s give an outline of the League and Championship formats. This proposed structure has been circulated to all clubs.

The key elements are:

A nine round league commencing on the second weekend in June with relegation and promotion playoffs;

Different dates for the commencement of the 2021 football championship depending on how far Donegal progress in the Ulster and All-Ireland championships;

The structure of the championships will be based 2020 Senior and Intermediate formats. Once Competitions forms are returned the Junior A,B and Senior C will take place

The postponed 2020 Senior Championship final to be held prior to the start of the 2021 football championship possible dates ranging from as early as mid-August to as late as mid-September;

The Senior hurling leagues will be a seven round competition but the format and dates for Junior Hurling league are not yet confirmed;

The Senior hurling championship is to start on the second weekend in August, following the Nicky Rackard final the previous week

The proposed U21 League and Championship will also be discussed and clarity around that competition will also be in place on the night.