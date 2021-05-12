Donegal to hold Fixtures Forum to decide club league and championship structures

Contact
The Donegal CCC are hosting a fixture forum next Tuesday May 18th to agree league and championship structures for adult football and hurling in the County for 2021. The forum will be on Microsoft teams at 8.30 pm and the attached PDF’s give an outline of the League and Championship formats. This proposed structure has been circulated to all clubs.
The key elements are:
A nine round league commencing on the second weekend in June with relegation and promotion playoffs;
Different dates for the commencement of the 2021 football championship depending on how far Donegal progress in the Ulster and All-Ireland championships;
The structure of the championships will be based 2020 Senior and Intermediate formats. Once Competitions forms are returned the Junior A,B and Senior C will take place
The postponed 2020 Senior Championship final to be held prior to the start of the 2021 football championship possible dates ranging from as early as mid-August to as late as mid-September;
The Senior hurling leagues will be a seven round competition but the format and dates for Junior Hurling league are not yet confirmed;
The Senior hurling championship is to start on the second weekend in August, following the Nicky Rackard final the previous week
The proposed U21 League and Championship will also be discussed and clarity around that competition will also be in place on the night.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.