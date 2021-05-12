Don't miss it - 20 Page Guide to the new Gaelic Football season in tomorrow's Donegal Democrat

Contact
Tomorrow's Donegal Democrat will feature a 20 page guide to the new Gaelic Football season.
The Democrat has teamed up with its sister titles around the county to give you a great insight into what we can expect in the Allianz National Football League and the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship in the months ahead.
So pick up your copy tomorrow.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.