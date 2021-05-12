Donegal GAA sign up a new hydration sponsorship deal

Donegal GAA have agreed a new three year sponsorship deal with Tipperary bottling company Borrisoleigh Bottling suppliers of the eco-friendly Global Hydrate water.

The sponsorship is to supply Donegal teams with water for the next three seasons, 2021/’22/’23.

“The company has been with us since just before the Ulster final but this is the first opportunity we’ve had to formally launch the sponsorship,” said Donegal chairman Mick McGrath at Tuesday’s launch, in the county’s new training ground in Convoy.

“We are in an advanced stage to launch our plan for a green and eco friendly environment in the facility here in Convoy,” explained the chairman.

We have teamed up Global Hydrate because we believe it is the right fit for us. It is a three year deal lasting until 2023.”

Michale Ferncombe is the Sales and Business Development manager for Borrisoleigh Bottling the company that manufactures the Global Hydrate brand.

“We are delighted to be associated with Donegal GAA for the next three years as their hydration partner for Global Hydrate brand. And we are looking forward to the partnership in the next three years,” said Michale Ferncombe at the launch.

Global Hydrate comes in a tetra pack carton.It is 100% recyclable, it is 88% plant based and it is an eco friendly carton.