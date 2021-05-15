Donegal team to play Tyrone in this evening's League encounter named

Contact
Paul Brennan . . . at centre half-back for Donegal
Donegal have selected a new-look team for their encounter with Tyrone in Healy Park, Omagh this evening.
There are a number of changes in defence with Stephen McMenamin and Eoghan Ban Gallagher missing.
Up front Jamie Brennan is not included but is in the subs list. A surprise inclusion in the subs list is Eunan Doherty of Naomh Conaill.
Tyrone have selected a very strong team with the only notable omission being Cathal McShane, who doesn't make the match-day 26.
